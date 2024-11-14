Fresh Oil International Ministry pastor, Apostle Psalm Okpe, has shared his thoughts on the retirement of Bishop David Abioye from Winners Chapel church

Apostle Psalm said it was a well-planned decision and shared why he arrived at such a conclusion

The New York-based cleric's comment on Bishop Abioye's Winners Chapel retirement has generated reactions online

Apostle Psalm Okpe, the pastor of Fresh Oil International Ministry located in New York, US, has opined that Bishop Abioye was retired from Winners Chapel to remain an elder mentor to the ministry.

In a Facebook post, the cleric described the "elder mentor role" as a much better management structural position.

Apostle Sam Okpe said Bishop Abioye's retirement was well-planned. Photo Credit: Psalm Okpe, Bishop David O Abioye

Source: Facebook

According to Apostle Psalm, Bishop Abioye will never leave Oyedepo, adding that the Winners Chapel founder would not take such a risk.

Apostle Psalm urged people to watch out, saying that Bishop Abioye's retirement was a well-planned decision. He also spoke about what would happen at the 2024 Shiloh programme.

He wrote:

"My opinion on Bishop Abioye, is that he was retired to remain as an elder mentor to the ministry. It is a much better management structural position. Bishop Abioye will never leave Oyedepo it is not a risk any one of them can take trust me. Just the watch. Bishop Oyedepo is not a small thinker. They all know what the are doing. Watch the next move. You will know that this was well planned.

"Even if the devil possessed you, will you in your right senses allow a man like Bishop Abioye go ? Make una relax. We too the talk for this kwantry without thinking na him make dollars the show us shege ! Shilo is coming in December watch bishop Abioye as one of the speakers. Una the play too much for this kwantry. You and landlord the fight you never get money pay but you are here on a borrowed data dragging people way the build private airport and 100k seater church lol. Just Dey play.

"I am the itinerant preacher.

"#TheMissionHasBecomeAMovement."

People react to pastor's comment on Abioye

John Uchenna Anthony said:

"God is never the author of confusion.

"Bishop David Oyedepo is a man of the spirit.

"Bishop David Abioye is a loyal son to Papa.

"The ministry is about to experience a new level of Grace......

"God help us to build our own work."

Bishop Wisdom Irabor said:

"My Brother,

"What everyone is saying is our different opinion. Let's watch and see how Bishop ABIOYE proves each side right or wrong. Don't forget some people are very close to the immediate family."

Hon Attah Emmanuel Zakari said:

"Retire ? Is he older than Oyedepo himself?? Who retired him God? Is ministry Civil service Job ?"

Charles Chuks said:

"😂🤣🤣 Won't you love this Apostle?

"Feel like loving this post over and over again."

Olatunde Adekunle Babatunde said:

"Wetin come concern dollar for this matter.... So you wan come use dollar do us yanga because you no dey ba????"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported Bishop Abioye had dug up an old memory about being broke years ago.

Bishop Abioye seeks volunteers for his crusade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had sought volunteers for his forthcoming crusade.

On Wednesday, Abioye announced via Facebook that he would have a crusade in Abuja on November 23 and 30. Abioye's two-day Hour of Revival crusade, tagged "Revive Us Again", will be held at the National Stadium, Velodrome, FCT, Abuja.

Bishop Abioye sought volunteers for the crusade and posted a link where interested people could apply. Interested people must provide their full name, email address, phone number, and other details when filling out the form.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng