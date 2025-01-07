Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his words

A popular Nigerian law firm, DPA Organisation, revealed that the music star was serious about catering for Chiefpriest Cubana's alleged baby mama and son

Recall that Burna declared to assist the young woman online after a video of her complaining about their situation surfaced

A prominent Nigerian law firm, DPA Organisation, led by Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye, has confirmed Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's involvement in the ongoing paternity crisis surrounding Cubana Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng reported that a Kenyan woman identified as Hellen has been persistently raising concerns about the well-being of herself and her young son, who she claims is fathered by Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy's commitment towards Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged son. Credit: @burnaboygram, @hellen_ati, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

After her new video buzzed the internet during Burna Boy's online feud with the socialite, the singer decided to intervene.

Upon seeing the post, Burna Boy, who had already gifted Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel $30K, opted to relocate Hellen to Nigeria and send his son to school.

Emeka Ugwuonye revealed on Tuesday, January 7, that the Afrobeats sensation meant his words and that they were both working on seeing the end.

He further noted that he was not going to disclose further, considering the "sensitivity of the matter. However, it emphasised that Burna Boy is truly following through on his promise.

"You know God works in mysterious ways. You never know when God wants to use a situation to save lives. God is using Burnaboy to save the live of a woman and her child.

"We can confirm that Burnaboy is a serious man. He means his words. His representatives have reached out to help young Liam Pascal Okechukwu and his mother. We thought Burnaboy was just joking. But he wasn't at all. The man is serious.

"We are not disclosing any details now, given the sensitive and fluid nature of the development. But one thing you should know is that Burnaboy wasn't kidding. He is matching his words with action."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s commitment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sheba1457:

"You're a lawyer sir. Always behave as one pls. Unless DNA confirms it. Don't be too sure about paternity assertion."

lovethjoe5:

"Make you self rest ,3 years now you claim to handle may and Yul case she's not getting justice ⚖️ always coming to write full episodes hiss's."

iamtraciiey:

"This just looks like his alleged father."

real_lenna:

"God bless odogwu."

Burna Boy reacts to pregnancy rumour

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy responded to a lady who recently claimed he impregnated her and later dumped her.

The Grammy Award singer seemingly admitted to knowing the young woman while recounting their experience.

Burna Boy also disclosed that he paid her N20k, which he suggested was her fee for the service she offered to him. Nigerian had conflicting reactions to the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng