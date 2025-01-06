Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, took his little daughter Imani Okoye to church for dedication on Sunday, January 5

He was accompanied by his beautiful young wife Ivy Ifeoma and some members of his family and friends

They rejoiced as they presented their baby before the altar, however, a fan had an observation about Paul's look inside the church and he voiced it out

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, was in a joyous mood as he took his daughter Imani Okoye to church for dedication.

The programme took place on Sunday, January 5, 2024, at The Elevation Church in Lekki, Lagos, headed by Pastor Godman Akinlabi. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Rude Boy and Ivy Ifeoma wore matching white outfits with their baby.

Fans react as Paul Okoye dedicates his baby in church. Image credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

They danced in the church and got blessings from their pastor, who also shook hands with the couple before they went back to their seats. Ifeoma stirred at the camera with a smile while Rude Boy showed off the face of his daughter in the video.

Their joy was full as music video director and older brother of Paul Okoye, Jude Okoye and his wife Ifeoma, were also in attendance at Imani's dedication. After the church service, the family posed for pictures which they shared online.

Fan drags Paul Okoye

A social media user @seuencials congratulated Paul Okoye for the dedication of his baby. However, he admonished him for wearing a hat inside the church. In his words:

"Congratulations to you bro, but it's not good for a man to wear a cap while inside the house of God."

His comment got mixed reactions from fellow netizens. While a netizen wondered what caused him to share his thought, another person asked for proof in the Bible where men were asked not to wear caps in church.

Paul married Ifeoma in May 2024 and they had Imani on Sunday September 29, 2024, in the United States of America.

See Paul Okoye's pictures and video in the slides below:

Reactions as Rude Dedicates baby in church

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, dedicates his baby in church below:

@egonwosu:

"Congratulations."

@sequencials:

"Congratulations to you bro, but it's not good for a man to wear a cap while inside the house of God."

@beckystone543792:

"@sequencials women are meant to cover their head when going to church but men that put on cap must remove theirs at church lol. Who even made those rules?"

@cartervin9:

"@sequencials really? Pls quote Bible verse to back it. I am waiting."

@specialbaby62:

"Congratulations Mr/Mrs Paul Okoye."

@bomsexy1:

"Congratulations to your family."

@updatebarbershopz:

"Daddy’s girl:

@chibreezyofficial:

"See as una three resemble like siblings."

@iam_clizi:

"Congratulations blessed Imani. Congratulations Sir."

@everestofficial1:

"Family. Congratulations my people."

Rude Boy and wife hold baby shower

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ivy Ifeoma was in an excited mood as she held her baby shower.

The 23-year-old looked gorgeous in her sassy outfit as she rocked her baby bump beautifully in the company of her family and friends.

There was enough food, fun, and laughter to go around as the couple hosted their guests in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng