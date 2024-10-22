After decades of services, Bishop David Olatunji Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, at 63

The Nigerian preacher and author was the first Vice president to the church's General Overseer, Bishop David Oyedepo, before his retirement in October

The news of Bishop David Olatunji Abioye's retirement from Winners Chapel was met with mixed feelings in the Nigerian Christian community.

Top clerics and renowned associates felicitated with Bishop Abioye on his retirement, including Oyedepo's son and Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center.

Bishop Abioye retired from Winners Chapel at 63.

Source: Facebook

It is noteworthy that Bishop Abioye was the first vice president and deputy to Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chapel.

Five quick facts about Bishop Abioye

1. Bishop Abioye, born on March 11 in Erin Ile, Oyun LGA, Kwara State, is married to Mary Abioye, and they have three children: David Jr., Ruth, and Daniel.

2. In the early 80's, Bishop Abioye met Bishop Oyedepo at a Christian Students' Fellowship, and their friendship blossomed ever since.

3. When Bishop Oyedepo founded Winners Chapel many years ago, Bishop Abioye was one of the seven people who participated in the church project.

4. Bishop Abioye studied mechanical engineering at the University of Ilorin and worked as a lecturer at Open Cast Polytechnic, Auchi, in 1985 for a year.

5. Before he retired from Winners Chapel, Bishop Abioye was the senior pastor of Goshen City, a Winners Chapel church located in Abuja with over 30,000 worshippers.

Abioye sends message to Oyedepo after retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had sent a message to Bishop David Oyedepo after retiring from Winners Chapel.

Abioye's retirement follows a review of the church’s administrative policy, The Mandate. The retirement age for church leaders has been pegged at 55. According to the new policy, only David Oyedepo, the church's founder, can now serve for life.

The Mandate stipulates that future leaders of the church will be restricted to one or two terms of seven years, pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT). Following Bishop Abioye's retirement, a valedictory service was held for him at the Winners Chapel, Abuja.

