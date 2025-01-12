Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey was one of the guest ministers at this year WOFBEC's edition hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade

Nathaniel Bassey during his ministration at the event gave a testimony about his invitation to Donald Trump's presidential inaugural prayer

The video of the gospel singer speaking about the invite has gone viral on social media, with many Nigerian Christians reacting

Popular gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, in a viral video during a recent Christian event, spoke about his invitation to US President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inaugural prayer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a few days ago that Nathaniel trended after reports of him being invited to serve at Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025, emerged.

The reports revealed the gospel singer would minister at a non-governmental and non-political event hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner, which will take place prior to Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.

This stirred celebration among Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

Nathaniel Bassey shares testimony

The gospel singer who graced Pastor Poju Oyemade's World Faith Believers Convention (WOFBEC) for this year spoke about the invite to the presidential inaugural prayer breakfast.

During his ministration at the event, Nathaniel narrated how he received a call from a lady who introduced herself as Reverend Turner and shared how God told her to send for him to release God's glory upon the United States.

Narrating how he got the call, Nathaniel shared how Reverend Turner said “I was in prayer, and the lord says to me to send for you to come release the glory of God upon our Nation."

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's testimony

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

vkei_benz:

"God is to be praised …you can’t serve God in truth and in spirit without him having his hand on your life ….lord as you have done for him, I know you are in the building."

olayimartha:

"God continue to bless and keep him."

sehven17:

"First time wey I go experience na this man I feel em performance pass Others be like whining to me."

zaree02:

"And you say make I no serve this GOD?!!! Ha! You miss big time if you're not in the heavenly race."

chinonso_isidore:

"God’s grace indeed is leading you somewhere sir I just tap from it."

mayjaymay92:

"There's something really pure about pastor Nathaniel."

iam_ewawealth07:

"Pastor Nathaniel bassey is just so different,,blessed and wonderful in his own way.. Halleluyah."

Proposed site for Hallelujah Challenge Centre

In other news via Legit.ng, the singer unveiled the proposed site for the Hallelujah Challenge Centre.

Nathaniel Bassey had shared a video of some men clearing the site.

He added that it was a new level of glory and urged people to join the glorious journey. His post caught the attention of many, including Christian celebrities.

