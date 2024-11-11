Bishop David Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry is here

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry

According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12 by 6AM

Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has announced his next move after retiring from the Liberation Commission in October 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu, the ministry's two vice presidents, retired due to their age.

Valedictory services were held in their honour at Goshen City along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Nasarawa state and Ibadan, the Oyo state capital respectively.

Abioye said the wait is over as the time for the next chapter of his life and ministry is here.

He made the announcement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye on Monday, November 11.

According to the announcement, the next chapter will feature the remarkable story of service, submission, and dedication of Abioye.

The statement disclosed that it will be live on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday morning, November 12 by 6 AM.

“The wait is over, THE NEXT CHAPTER is here! 🔥

“Head over to the David Abioye Channel on YouTube tomorrow morning by 6AM to watch, learn, and be inspired by this remarkable story of service, submission, and dedication.

"Don’t keep this information to yourself, share this post and inform someone!"

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission

