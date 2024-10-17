Bishop David Oyedepo has explained the reason for organising valedictory services for retiring Bishops David Olatunji Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu

Oyedepo said the valedictory services are to unleash next-level grace for the individuals involved to keep going till Jesus comes

The popular man of God said the command of the Master is to occupy till he comes and remain fruitful

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said the main purpose of the valedictory service for the retired bishops in the ministry is to unleash next-level grace on them.

Legit.ng recalls that Bishop David Olatunji Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu are set to retire from Winners Chapel due to their age as stipulated in the ministry’s guidelines.

Oyedepo said the valedictory service is to unleash next-level grace on Bishops Abioye, Aremu Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye/Bishop David Oyedepo/Bishop Thomas Aremu

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the valedictory service in honour of Bishop Aremu, the founder of the church said the next-level grace is to keep them going till Jesus comes and is fruitful even in old age.

In a video shared by Church Gist via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter), @therealchurchg1, Oyedepo said:

“Every God-ordained ministry has its unique pattern. The Lord said to Moses, see that you do all things according to the pattern shown to you on the mountain.

“So God has His unique pattern for every calling and this ministry has operated on such pattern as received from the Lord since its inception. Yes, it’s growing as the church grows but the structure remains. Order has been our privileged operational platform and it has never stopped to work.

“My prayer is that you will allow God to set order to your life. You can’t tell how much you carry until order is set to your life.

“Some can’t tell how much the money in their hand is worth until they set order to it. That has kept us going since the beginning and forever. We are by divine orchestration operated by divine order which has kept his ministry on her feet rill tomorrow. Please set order to your life. He said wisdom and knowledge shall be the stability of thy times and the strength of salvation. The fear of the Lord is the mystery that makes it work.

“I’m glad today that we are in this valedictory service and the main purpose is to unleash next-level grace for the individuals involved to keep going til Jesus comes for the command of the Master is occupy till I come and when you’re on key with God, even in old age you’re still bringing forth fruit. “

Oyedepo warns critics of deputies' retirement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyedepo warned critics of the retirement of his two deputies.

The cleric emphasized that the retirements of Bishops Aremu and Abioye were in line with the church's operational guidelines, which is The Mandate.

According to Oyedepo, those wishing for the downfall of the church are wasting their time, adding that the religious house was being run by divine intervention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng