A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla

In a heartwarming video, she greeted the bride who responded to her in a friendly manner like they knew each other before then

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app reacted in the comments section and praised Priscilla

A lovely moment was captured on video when a Nigerian lady met popular influencer, Priscilla Ojo, before her wedding.

The heartwarming encounter was shared on social media, showing the friendly interaction between the two ladies.

Lady praises Priscilla Ojo over friendly attitude Photo credit: @rolakee/TikTok.

Lady praises Priscilla Ojo's friendly attitude

The video, posted on TikTok by @rolakee showed Priscilla Ojo's down-to-earth and friendly nature.

In her caption, the lady expressed her surprise at Priscilla's warm greeting, joking about her nail art in the process.

She was stunned after watching Priscilla Ojo greet her jovially like she had known her personally before that time.

"Not Priscy greeting me like she knew me before. I turned my phone thinking I recorded myself. You people sha saw my nails?" she captioned the video.

The throwback video captured pre-wedding preparations, with friends and well-wishers gathered around Priscilla.

Lady says Priscilla Ojo greeted her like they've known for long. Photo credit: @rolakee/TikTok.

Despite the excitement and chaos that often accompany such events, Priscilla's calm and gracious demeanour shone through.

Her friendly response to the lady's greeting gave off a strong sense of humility and approachability.

Reactions as lady speaks on Priscilla Ojo's attitude

The online reaction to the TikTok video was overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers praising Priscilla for her warm and welcoming nature.

Netizens emphasised the importance of kindness and courtesy, even in the midst of great life events.

@user262843397950 said:

"You set camera for person face re yu expecting her to frown."

@Fareedah | Hair | skincare commented:

"You be celeb na normally."

@MO_LASH_AESTHETIC said:

"I need a lash model for lash extension."

@not your usual girl said:

"Let’s see your dressing oo."

@z said:

"It's the camera not you."

@Daniella said:

"See chioma."

@Zoba.es | Content Creator wrote:

"Love it for youuu."

@Achna martin said:

"Kenya Uganda Tanzania infact we east Africa's we're happy for you guys."

@SU’sLASH & BEAUTYLOUNGE said:

"Sue looks soo much like his people."

@Gorret Kisa said:

"She's so cute from head to toe so beautiful."

@Thriftbypaulette wrote:

"Na just now this single life pain."

@Queen reacted:

"Please how can i have her kind of legs? I don’t like how mine is."

@Cynthia Millie reacted:

"Priscilla na Igbo girl cos she too love money. Like in all her videos she dey hold her money tight. Love her."

@Abbygold scent said:

"God Abeg person no even remember say we’re in Easter period."

@King Of Kings said:

"They say if you’re with a beautiful girl and you don’t profess your love for her, you’ll fetch water for guests at her wedding. And it’s very true."

@nafie mus said:

"Happy marriage life all the best in your in life wish you triplets and twins."

@QUEEN GENERAL commented:

"If I tell una say this people no really spend money for this wedding una go think say na lie because some people might volunteer to do their work free for them just to market their brand."

@Savage said:

"Jux no leave our pricy no matter what cus aunty iyabo will not forgive you ooooo."

@ADEYOSOLA VARIETIES added:

"Dear Allah no matter how hard it has been please don’t forsake my mum from experiencing this joy and happiness please remember my parents in the room of eating the fruit of their labours in peace."

Watch the video here:

