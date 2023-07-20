A chubby Nigerian lady has shown women how to use two kinds of tapes to make their tummies flat

Using cellotape and masking tape, the lady made her tummy flat and flaunted her look in a blue dress

Many women shared their thoughts on her tummy flattening technique, with some saying it comes with some pain

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A plus-size lady named Lucy has shown ladies how to use cellotape and masking tape to achieve flat tummies.

Lucky used herself as a case study and wrapped the tapes around her waist one after the other, hiding her belly fat in the process.

Lucy used cellotape to get a flat tummy. Photo Credit: @avadoolucy

Source: TikTok

Afterwards, she wore a blue dress and showcased her flat tummy. According to her, it is a much better way to get rid of belly fat than the common waist trainers.

Lucy said she wore hers for an hour but advised women looking to get rid of belly fat to wear it for up to six hours a day to get the desired result.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lucy added that this technique does not cause pain and can be worn in carrying out any task. Her TikTok video stirred reactions among women.

Watch the video below:

Lucy's flat tummy tips spark reactions

Nengi said:

"It's beautiful ❤️it brought out your figure 8."

Vitamin_P said:

"I feel a using a cling film to wrap up before using the tape would be easier at least to avoid the tape dragging your body hair during removal."

pinkyChalsea8 said:

"And you forgot to tell them is painful while removing it i have tried it."

RURUBROWN said:

"I saw it on Facebook, it worked, I will try it soo."

Iam_chrysbel said:

"Sellotape and masking-tape is about to be expensive, make I go buy cartoon keep for house first."

Tina said:

"Let the tummy breath, don't suffocate it."

Pretty Giftie said:

"Can never be me who get problem with my big tummy make he go drink hot water sleep."

Mum of 2 shares secret to getting flat tummy in 5 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum of two had shared the secret behind her flat tummy.

In a video shared via her official account, the happy mother shared tips on how to make a particular drink that she claims flattens the tummy.

According to her, the key ingredients needed in the preparation of the drink include cinnamon powder, ginger powder and pepper powder.

"In a dry clean jar, add 6 tablespoons of turmeric, 1 and half tablespoon of cinnamon powder, 1 and half tablespoon of ginger powder. 1 and half tablespoon of pepper powder. Store in an airtight container,'' she shared.

Source: Legit.ng