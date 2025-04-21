A lady has shared a video showing the white mansion allegedly owned by Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux

In a video shared on TikTok, she displayed the exterior design of the house alongside the flashy cars parked inside the compound

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A lady caught the attention of many after showing a luxurious mansion allegedly owned by Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, husband of Priscilla Ojo.

The video captured the lavish lifestyle of the celebrity singer, including the exterior design of his mansion and the high-end cars parked in the compound.

Lady shows off alleged house of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux Photo credit: @untouchablegrace1/TikTok.

Lady displays alleged house of Juma Jux

The poster, known on TikTok as @untouchablegrace1, shared the video, which quickly gained attention.

Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about Jux's alleged property, with many expressing admiration for his success.

The video offered a rare glimpse into the private life of Jux, who stole the heart of Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo.

Lady displays alleged house, cars of Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux Photo credit: @untouchablegrace1/TikTok.

The mansion's design and the luxury cars parked within the compound were on display, revealing a life of comfort and wealth.

Reactions trail video of Juma Jux's mansion

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Sublime said:

"So he is Muslim and in the otherside he is doing wedding pastor is joining him and his wife na waaa Muslim dey do wedding?"

@Arknite said:

"So na that song he dey sing he use get all this ba."

@Chichi said:

"Nah only Nigerians dey build big house, see how this house is small and beautiful."

@Leezy said:

"Even Tanzanian like big house but it is for families, he was single at the moment so this house was suitable for him, dont you think so."

@eyiwumi_0902 said:

"And one nuisance enemy of progress said he couldn’t afford 50k diamond ring for his wife."

@Kofoworola Azubuike said:

"The house very beautiful and lovely, we thank God for Priscilla and juma jux."

@graciegigi29 reacted:

"I love that with money and fame, to his religion and tradition he gives himself to God, may Allah bless him n his wife n home. A time to give thanks to God."

@Mariamolufunke39@gmail.com commented:

"I don't know you people but am happy for you, more blessing and more grace."

@user8587004163986 reacted:

"Wahala for us weh no get money. Make we no drink hypo cux we didn't choose our destiny by ourselves."

@user190098131613 said:

"Na WA oh see how christians dey applaud Muslim bcs of money."

@Moyosola Eunice added:

"Very cool and humble guy."

@user8587004163986 said:

@junoheraGodess said:

"I am telling you bitter men. He don't know who is jux they should ask first our brother he is business man own his own brand clothing which was still doing well Called African boy."

@Leezy added:

@SNOWHITE added:

"For the love that music underground."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng