VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin claiming to hear from God mid-flight

The social media critic who found the video shocking berated Christianity and clergymen who pull up stunts to deceive their members

Aside from VDM, many Nigerians are also reacting as they couldn't help but laugh at Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's display in the video

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has resumed criticising Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).

VDM, who had issues with Prophet Jeremiah over his spiritual items in 2024, criticised a video of the cleric claiming to be communicating with God mid-flight.

VDM criticises Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's video. Credit: verydarkblackman/prophetjeremiahfufeyin

Source: Instagram

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Prophet Jeremiah in what he claims to be a divine encounter on board a private jet.

In a clip, Prophet Jeremiah was seen in a meditative pose, surrounded by young ladies who seemed to be hostesses standing by attentively.

A baritone voice, which he claimed to be God's charged the clergyman to continue guiding his followers with heavenly wisdom.

VDM reacts to Prophet Jeremiah's video

VDM, who also reshared the video on his page, stated that it represented everything that has gone wrong in modern-day Christianity.

According to the critic, Christianity was in shambles as he voiced his disbelief about Prophet Jeremiah's video.

The social media critic stated he would continue to call out churches to prevent the next generation from falling for manipulation like the previous generations.

"What is this one again this year, dear prophet Jeremiah please pick god from the next junction," VDM wrote in a caption.

Watch the video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin communicating with God and VDM's reaction below:

Recall that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin filed a billion naira suit against VDM last year after he called him out over the spiritual items he was selling.

More reactions to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as more Nigerians shared their opinions. Read the comments below:

queen_chubby:

"Abi God create this country for skits??"

dahnielle:

"Una go just dey give person headache."

the.xoxose:

"Why the God sound like Big brother voice and AI combined."

yummytotem:

"Show us your mercy O’Lord Have mercy on us o ahhhhhh cos wetin be this."

ghowstpen:

Omo e no too early? this decorated and highly celebrated yahoo boys no even Dey rest a bit."

oye_097:

"Nah this one go scatter business for dem Adeboye coz e dey over do lately."

excomedy:

"Once I discovered you are attending this man church , I will conclude you exist without a common sense."

Chiefpriest's alleged brother replies VDM

In other news via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel trended online over his response to VDM.

This was after the social media critic berated Bethel and called him entitled, sparking reactions online.

In another video, Bethel, in response to VDM, shared more information about his situation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng