A Nigerian student in the diaspora has expressed excitement publicly after he met with his American fiancée's people

According to the PhD student in the United States, his American in-laws informed him that there is nothing like bride price

The happy young man further shared another interesting thing his American lover's people told him

Ifeanyi Eze, a Nigerian PhD student in the US, has caused a buzz online after sharing what his American in-laws told him.

Ifeanyi, who is in a relationship with a pretty American lady, told his Facebook followers on Saturday, January 5, that he visited his lover's people.

Ifeanyi Eze is a PhD student in the United States and fell in love with an American lady. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

An excited Ifeanyi said his American lover's people told him that there is nothing like bride price.

He added that he was told that there would be no traditional marriage, as against the custom of most Nigerian cultures regarding marriage. His Facebook post read:

"I went to my in-laws today, and they said there’s nothing like bride price and no traditional marriage. Omo."

Ifeanyi Eze's post stirred mixed reactions

Onye Ozioma Jesus said:

"Sir, are you saying that you didn't give anything to the family for marrying their daughter? Even the son of Abraham gave something to the family when Isaac married Rebekah(Genesis 24:53) and Jacob served for years to marry the daughters of Laban in Padan Aram( Genesis 29). Marriage is not free. There must be commitment and something from the man to the family of the bridesmaid."

Chibuzo A. Nwafor said:

"Yes, and that's it. You want to emulate western cultures but you forgot that theue own system of marriage is a flop.

"The people you are comparing your own cultures with are the same people that have the highest rate of divorce among them.

"To them, marriage can start anytime and end any time.

"They don't respect cultures and traditions like we do.

"The woman and her family owes you nothing at all.

"Marriage can even happen without the consent of the parents.

"Is that what you want to learn?

"So please do not compare them with ours."

Agbugba Obi Liz said:

"Odogwu, make out time to come back home so that she can experience the rich Igbo traditional marriage ceremony.

"Just for the fun of it!

"Imagine her in "isi agu" attire, Nna just consider 👍.

"Congratulations 👏."

Donatus Echezona said:

"I no one tell my own side of the story before unah go create a whatsapp group on my behalf 😰.

"And now she don even dey double 😰.

"Anyi nwannem happy married Life 👏👏👏👏."

Shobaloju Olayinka Ibisomi said:

"Yexo ooooo. As long as both agreed. Carry on and date fixed for proper is next. All the best and it will be till earth folds."

Adachinyere Rosemary said:

"Our relatives should learn from this abeg .I went through our village marriage list and got angry in my Spirit.List from people that barely know whether you feed or starve."

Eze Chisom said:

"There's nothing wrong with our African culture of paying Bride price. Our culture and the Western countries are not the same. As a man, marrying any Nigerian lady, just pray not to have greed in-laws.

"Make we stop the comparison.

"No shades bro.

"Congratulations once more to you and yours."

