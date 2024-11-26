Former Winners Chapel first Vice President Bishop David Abioye has revealed why he started the Hour of Revival

During a sermon, the bishop explained that it was not an initiative of his but a directive from the Lord

He added that it is an interdenominational hour of prayer that is open to all, young and old, and people from within and outside the city

Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church, has opened up about the inspiration behind his new 'Hour of Revival' program.

Giving a background during an Hour of Revival service, Bishop Abioye said it is not his platform but a God-ordained platform.

What God told Bishop Abioye

According to Bishop Abioye, in a short clip shared by @therealchurchg1, the Hour of Revival is God's initiative to redirect people's hearts to him.

He added that it is an interdenominational prayer gathering open to young and old and people within and outside the city. In his words:

"By inspiration, I would like to give us a background of how this came about. It is not the initiative of a man but a directive by God to redirect the heart of his people to him.

"No man can carry out a function except God directs him. Only God can execute his initiative, I can't initiate it and therefore I cannot execute it.

"If you claim to own a thing or initiate a thing, you have to be prepared to execute it."

Speaking further, Bishop Abioye maintained:

"I want to clearly say, therefore, this is not Bishop Abioye's platform. It is God's ordained platform to turn our hearts back to him. It is not an idea, it is not a "let's get busy to do something". It is a clear word from the lord to Hold this Hour of Revival because somebody needs it and that person begins with me.

"Because personal revival is what leads to corporate revival. I pray that everyone here will become a fire catcher and a fire spreader..."

