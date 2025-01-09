Some Nigerians abroad returned to their home country to visit their families for the holiday season

They shared their experiences online, stating from their arrival and how their family received them

Legit.ng compiled some of the most interesting experiences about abroad-based Nigerians who returned home for the holiday

Holidays are moments of family reunion, where people return home to celebrate the festivities with their loved ones.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, Nigerians in the diaspora were not left out as they travelled back home to celebrate with their families.

They were welcomed by family after their return.

Some online users have tagged these Nigerians who returned as IJGB (I Just Got Back), a term coined from the words used by the returnees.

1. UK-based man spends N13.5m in one week

A man who returned to Nigeria after relocation to the United Kingdom cried out over his expenses.

He narrated how he spent £7,000 (approximately N13.5m at the time of the report) in just one week.

He lamented his expenses, saying it took him four months to earn such an amount, only to spend it all in Lagos during the holiday festivities.

2. Family welcomes man who returned from Spain

A young Nigerian man based in Spain returned to the country to visit his family members.

They welcomed him with joy as he shared warm embraces with his parents and other well-wishers.

Speaking about his return, the man said:

“Coming home to my family afterward makes the work richer, easier, and more fun.The best journey takes you home.”

The man’s parents were excited at his return and hugged him affectionately. Both old and young welcomed the young man back home from Spain for the festivities.

3. Man returns to Nigeria after 11 years

A Nigerian lady reunited with her brother who returned from abroad to the country after 11 years.

When the lady sighted her brother coming out of the airport's arrival lounge, she ran into his arms.

In a viral video, she showed how she ran to welcome her brother at the airport with other family members.

In the viral video, the man took photos with other family members at the airport, who arrived to welcome him back to the country.

4. Lady surprises parents with return to Nigeria

A Nigerian lady returned to the country from the United Kingdom after two years, and her parents welcomed her.

Her parents didn’t know she was coming and were surprised to see her in the viral video.

Her mother came to meet her in the sitting room and was very shocked. Her mother’s expression moved from shocked to happy as she welcomed her daughter.

5. Man returns from Italy after 10 years

A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video showing her reunion with her elder brother, who had been away.

According to the lady, she hadn't seen her brother in ten years as the young man relocated to Italy in search of greener pastures.

The lady's heartfelt caption expressed her elation at reuniting with her sibling, affectionately addressing him as "big bro."

She said:

“Finally saw my brother and his family after 10 years. Welcome back big bro.”

A video showed the warm welcome her brother's family received from overjoyed family members.

