A Nigerian lady had shared a heartwarming video showing her reunion with her elder brother who has been away

According to the lady, she hadn't seen her brother in ten years as the young man relocated to Italy in search of greener pastures

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A trending video captured the emotional reunion between a Nigerian lady and her elder brother, who had spent ten years abroad with his family.

The brother's return from Italy, where he had sought better opportunities, marked a joyful moment for the family.

Man reunites with family after 10 years Photo credit: @bigcecilia/TikTok.

Lady meets brother and family after years

Shared by @bigcecelia on TikTok, the video showed the warm welcome her brother's family received from overjoyed family members.

The lady's heartfelt caption expressed her elation at reuniting with her sibling, affectionately addressing him as "big bro."

"Finally saw my brother and his family after 10 years. Welcome back big bro," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady reunites with brother

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, sharing heartfelt reactions to the touching reunion.

Many praised their family bonds, while others celebrated the brother's successful return.

@Elvis said:

"Congratulations."

@Pretty Richy695 said:

"Big congratulations."

@Ivy said:

"Can’t wait to see my brother agn."

@Choice Obazee said:

"God is great."

@lovethe 123 said:

"Big congratulations."

@DAVIDO SON said:

"Congrat bro don come."

@Nail|Lash|hair salon said:

@adeola added:

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng