Lady Returns to Nigeria after Relocating to UK, Her Parents’ Reaction Melts Hearts in Viral Video
- A Nigerian lady returned to the country from the United Kingdom after two years, and her parents welcomed her
- Her parents didn’t know she was coming and were surprised to see her in the viral video
- Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and shared their opinion on the parents’ reaction
A United Kingdom-based lady returned to Nigeria and surprised her parents with her arrival.
The lady entered the sitting room and met her father on the sofa.
Lady surprises her parents as she returns to Nigeria
Her mother came to meet her in the sitting room and was very shocked.
The lady’s sister, @damdam_213, who shared the video of the moment on her TikTok page, said she had relocated to the United Kingdom for almost two years.
Her mother’s expression moved from shocked to happy as she welcomed her daughter.
Lady kneels before her mother
In the video, the lady knelt before her mother, who was also excited to welcome her.
They both hugged and laughed as they celebrated the lady’s return.
She captioned the video:
“My sister visited Nigeria after almost two years. My parents had no idea. Officially an IJGB.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria from UK
Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and shared their opinion on the parents’ reaction.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@Adedunni said:
"Awnnn."
@Kufre said:
"Your mom is so beautiful."
emmanueloluwaseyi3 said:
"Make una protect her well oo. Nigeria 🇳🇬 dey crazy now."
Lady returns to Nigeria after relocation to the UK
In a related story, a Nigerian lady who returned to the country from the United Kingdom has broken her silence concerning her decision.
She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t explaining.
Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng