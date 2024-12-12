A Nigerian lady returned to the country from the United Kingdom after two years, and her parents welcomed her

Her parents didn’t know she was coming and were surprised to see her in the viral video

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and shared their opinion on the parents’ reaction

A United Kingdom-based lady returned to Nigeria and surprised her parents with her arrival.

The lady entered the sitting room and met her father on the sofa.

her mother was shocked to see her. Photo: @damdam_213

Lady surprises her parents as she returns to Nigeria

Her mother came to meet her in the sitting room and was very shocked.

The lady’s sister, @damdam_213, who shared the video of the moment on her TikTok page, said she had relocated to the United Kingdom for almost two years.

Her mother’s expression moved from shocked to happy as she welcomed her daughter.

Lady kneels before her mother

In the video, the lady knelt before her mother, who was also excited to welcome her.

They both hugged and laughed as they celebrated the lady’s return.

She captioned the video:

“My sister visited Nigeria after almost two years. My parents had no idea. Officially an IJGB.”

Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria from UK

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and shared their opinion on the parents’ reaction.

@Adedunni said:

"Awnnn."

@Kufre said:

"Your mom is so beautiful."

emmanueloluwaseyi3 said:

"Make una protect her well oo. Nigeria 🇳🇬 dey crazy now."

Lady returns to Nigeria after relocation to the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who returned to the country from the United Kingdom has broken her silence concerning her decision.

She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t explaining.

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.

