A Nigerian lady celebrated as she relocated to the United States of America.

She disclosed that her reason for relocation was to start a new life in the foreign country.

She didn't tell anybody about her travelling plans. Photo: @veekylet_.

In a video by @veekylet_ on TikTok, the beautiful lady detailed her travelling process.

Lady secretly relocates to America

The lady said she secretly acquired her visa without letting anybody know.

In the video, she showed her arrival at the Abuja airport and boarded her flight.

She also showed herself on the plane and the food served to her.

The lady said:

“POV: On my way to US to start a new life after keeping my visa a secret from everyone. Isaiah 60: 22: when the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.”

Reactions as lady relocated to America

Many who came across the video shared their similar experience and congratulated the lady on her relocation.

@Suzie said:

"Congratulations kindly which VISA.... if B1 or B2 did you have travel history? I'll appreciate your response."

@fernandyamessou said:

"Congratulations. It was very wise to keep secret until the right time to reveal it."

@liveliffefreely said:

"Congrats! This was me in 2017, didn’t tell a single soul only my parents and siblings and people didn’t even know I relocated until after a year later."

@Ares said:

"You all were carried away that nobody noticed how beautiful she is."

@joyp865 said:

"Congratulations am next in Jesus name Amen."

@Postpartum recovery made easy said:

"Congratulations Vic. This is precious from absu:bcm precisely I’m also in the United States. Welcome love."

@Binty said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessings."

@b-o-s-s said:

"We need a little explanation about the questions u were asked."

@Manuel said:

"I’m going to do this exact video December 30th 2025."

@Ruth's classy collection said:

"Congratulations dear. privacy all the way."

@HeartysCutie said:

"Manifesting sooner than I can imagine.... Congratulations beautiful... Congratulations to me in advance !!.. Thank you Jesus."

@Bbdon12 said:

"Congratulations dear. This is me going to Canada next year. isha Allah."

