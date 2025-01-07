Nigerian teen comedian Emmanuella is optimistic about the new year as she alerted fans of her enthusiasm

The young celebrity shared some of her best moments from the past year as she expressed hope that 2025 will be better

Emmanuella's post came hours after her former boss, Mark Angel, cried out to the public over his losses from the previous year, triggering reactions online

Nigerian teen comedian Emmanuella has addressed her fans in the New Year and shared her gratitude for the previous one.

The younger star, who was previously under the popular Mark Angel Comedy, thanked God for the blessings and successes she has received so far.

She shared her faith and anticipation, believing that God has a significant plan for her ahead of the year.

Emmanuella further acknowledged and appreciated the support received from her followers and fans who have been loyal to their brand.

"I'm grateful to God... I know 2025 will be a big year, says the Lord. Thank you all for always supporting my brand."

Emmanuella's message came a few hours after Mark Angel reflected on his major losses of 2024.

Legit.ng previously reported that Mark Angel, a popular Nigerian content creator who started Mark Angel Comedy, shared a heartbreaking post on social media that triggered major reactions from netizens.

The comedian told his fans how he lost a huge part of his wealth, $3.7 million (N5.7 billion), to forex after falling into the wrong hands.

He revealed how he lost most of his property to loan sharks and almost broke apart because his life came crashing down on him. Mark Angel further gave insight into how he was able to pull through with the help of a solid support system.

Speaking on Denilson Igwe, his former colleague who dragged him through filth on a podcast show, Mark Angel noted that God revealed the true intentions of those who he called 'friends'.

Netizens react to Emmanuella's message

"Be focused and build a sound team, people who genuinely means well for you and pls always remember your root, don’t break a bridge when you ve crossed, you might that bridge one day.. Goodluck & see you at the apex."

"Please Na just small advice I wan give u so create a YouTube channel of ur own get a team u have the audience to support u the past don go Na ahead ahead we Dey now."

"I told you to stop believing you are pretty, just bcz u are famous doesn't make you pretty."

"I watched this princess grow up, I feel like a big brother, Distant uncle or distant dad, daaamn am old."

"This is proof time is going faster than I thought 🤔🤔 I feel old now."

"Emmanuella 😊 don live comedy the do lifestyle😍😂 You for calm down oh."

"See egbon adugbo's comment Werey them b4 una go go spoil this smally life Abeg oo."

"You no dey do comedy again? Na men you one day impress online now? by the time Them put am for your body you go calm, you better leave fine girl and face your comedy career."

Emanuella whines her waist

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Emanuella dropped another video via her official TikTok account as she teased her fans and followers about her dancing skills.

In the video, the teen comedian was seen dancing to singer Victony's hit song 'Soweto'. She displayed some good dance steps while whining her waist to the admiration of her fans.

While some netizens asked if she was no longer into comedy, others tried to caution her.

