Gujranwala, Pakistan - Two teenage sisters were arrested in Pakistan for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for sexual assault.

According to the police on Wednesday, January 8, the father was attacked in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Revenge for sexual assault: Pakistani sisters arrested

AFP quoted a senior police official in the city as saying the girls confessed that they decided amongst themselves to find a 'permanent solution', and that on New Year's Day 2025, they took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire while he was asleep.

One of the girls' siblings called the man's sister, who alerted emergency services and later accused the man's two wives of helping the teenagers to intoxicate their father and set him on fire. The man reportedly had 10 children from three wives, the first of whom died. The deceased, his remaining two wives and the children lived together in a rented house.

Their mothers, both married to the deceased man, were reportedly aware of the alleged abuse but not the plan for revenge.

One of the mothers is under arrest, while the other is being questioned. The police are withholding the father's name to protect the to protect the girls' identities.

The Times of India noted that the girls will be presented before the court in a few days when security operatives conclude investigations.

Taboo relationships in Pakistan

Taboo relationship is a problem in countries around the world. It is also the least likely form of sexual abuse to be reported.

In some countries, that is because the victim’s relatives are often reluctant to tarnish their family’s reputation. An official reluctance to investigate taboo relationship allegations is also to blame in some places. Both of those factors are part of the problem in Pakistan.

When sexual abuse happens in Pakistan, adults and relatives are reluctant to get involved. That is especially true when the abuse comes at the hands of another family member.

Experts say there is another reason why stopping taboo relationships has been particularly difficult in Pakistan - no one wants to admit it can happen in an Islamic country.

