Professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, has intervened in the trending issue of a girl who came out to sweep with her mother

The girl followed her mother, who works as a street sweeper in Lagos, and she was helping her do the job

Now, Onakoya said the video touched him, and he has offered to sponsor the girl's education up to the university level

Nigerian chess player Tunde Onakoya has condemned the embarrassment a mother suffered due to being scolded in front of her child.

Onakoya was reacting to a viral video which shows a woman scolding a street sweeper who had brought her daughter to help her.

The woman comes to sweep the streets with her daughter. Photo credit: X/Tunde Onakoya and Oyindamola.

Source: Twitter

The video showed a woman with her daughter holding brooms in the streets of an estate said to be located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The fact that the woman brought her daughter to help her did not go down well with the lady who recorded the video, condemning the woman for giving a child work to do.

The girl had followed her mother to help with sweeping in Ikoyi, Lagos. Photo credit: X/Tunde Onakoya and Onyindamola.

Source: TikTok

Tunde Onakoya condemns lady who embarrassed Ikoyi sweeper

However, Tunde Onakayo said it was wrong for the lady to have called out the woman in front of her child.

He said parents are pushed into such menial jobs due to the need to survive and take care of their children.

Tunde said he was once in that situation where he had to follow his mother to clean people's houses just to help her finish quicker before daybreak.

He said:

"Extremely cruel to humiliate a mother in front of her daughter like this. Even worse that this was recorded and posted on social media. My mother used to sweep people’s houses and gutters in 2016. It hurt too much that I could do nothing financially to stop her. I often insisted on going with her, just to help fetch the water she needed so we could finish quicker and get back home before daylight. I didn’t want anyone to see us. The poverty that pushes one to hide their labour in the dark is a painful one. Yes, that child should not be working. But more than outrage, what she and her mother deserve is compassion. The only humane response is to help."

Tunde went on to offer to sponsor the girl up to university level.

He said:

"If no one has done this already, I would like to take full responsibility for the girl’s education through university. I hope this eases their burden in some way. These are incredibly hard times. Our Privilege blinds us in ways we’ll never truly understand."

See Tunde's post below:

Reactions to Tunde Onakoya's post

@kayzywizzzy said:

"Embarrassing the kid in front of her mom is so Painful, some privilege people go think say life easy for everyone."

@ibukun_tayo said:

"She later went to her house to apologize and donations were also made for the woman."

Tunde Onakoya plays chess with young American boy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian chess maestro engaged in a chess match with a young boy in the United States.

The video revealed both the Nigerian and American prodigies executing astounding manoeuvres, each intent on securing victory.

In the end, the Nigerian chess virtuoso found an opening and seized the opportunity to clinch the win promptly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng