A Nigerian man who relocated to Spain has returned to the country.

His family members were very happy to welcome him to Nigeria as they flocked around him.

His family welcomed him to Nigeria from Spain. Photo: @bobby202068

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @bobby202068 showed the man arriving at his compound, and many people welcomed him.

The man’s parents were excited at his return and hugged him affectionately.

Both old and young welcomed the young man back home from Spain.

The video was captioned:

“Coming home to my family afterward makes the work richer, easier, and more fun.The best journey takes you home.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man returns to Nigeria from Spain

Many who came across the video welcomed the man back to Nigeria and shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Robcares Juan said:

"My parents are gone. brother are scarttered everywhere in Canada and USA. who am i going home for now?"

@beckysagboje@gmail.com said:

"Home too sweet ooo, mostly if your father and mother his are life, thanks God for successful arrival."

@daddy love said:

"I tap for your bless God pls make way for me to visit my family this what I pray for."

@Joy Joshua said:

"May both of Yr parents lives long to reaps the fruits of their good labour IJN."

Source: Legit.ng