A man who returned to Nigeria after relocation to the United Kingdom cried out over his expenses.

He narrated how he spent £7,000 (approximately N13.5m at the time of the report) in just one week.

In a viral post by @pst_og, the man claimed he could make such money after working for almost four months in the UK.

The man lamented his expenses after he spent all the money in Lagos in just one week.

He said:

“1 week in Lagos, I don spend £7,000 wey I use almost four months gather. Omo.”

Reactions as UK-based man spends N13.5m

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's expenses and similar experiences.

His ability to gather such money in almost four months impressed others.

@Murphy said:

“You don go do Oblee. Come back and pack shift.”

@glorifyjesus said:

“I think na una select Tinubu to be una president because he is Yoruba and APC abi?None of you check and think about Nigeria abi?”

@Olanrewaju Oladeinde said:

“Na internet we dey. anyone fit talk anything. I'm a senior data analyst earning well more than UK average. dem no born me well to spend 7k in 1month say I go flex Oo. why should I? esha ma rora.”

@Munchies said:

“Where you see the 7k pounds I never touch 100 pounds since I Dey this uk.”

@Gbedu mix said:

“Especially when you have LemFi app on your phone. one mind will be consoling me as long as Muritala Muhammed Airport is not closed.. we move.”

@Stanley said:

“Na you go dey compete with Pablo for club.”

@m.s.b.t.m said:

“Nigeria is extremely expensive now! IJGB thought is same Nigeria of yesterday. Uber alone will charge 25k+.”

@Chicago 80 said:

“I was in Naija last year August, and I spent over £6k I had saved in 5 momth in just 2 weeks. I suppose go December again, but mo ya stay back. Make I use my brain.”

