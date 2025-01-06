Three siblings of a native doctor, aged between two to six have been reportedly killed and left in a car by unknown gunmen

The children were brutally murdered by the armed men in Nise, a community in Awka South LGA of Anambra state

Anambra state police command, led by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed a terse statement released to the press and shared details of the Force's next line of action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Armed men have reportedly murdered three children of a native doctor at their home in Nise community of Awka South local government area, Anambra state.

Three children of native doctor killed in Anambra state

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, January 5, the killers were said to have carried out the act on Saturday night by scaling the fence to gain entrance to the building.

Vanguard reported that the suspects dumped the corpses in a parked Mercedes Benz car in the compound before exiting.

Police confirmed gunmen kill native doctor’s three children

Reacting, spokesman of Anambra state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack.

He disclosed to the press on Monday that a manhunt for the killers had begun.

“The assailants entered the compound, killed the victims and dumped their corpses inside a parked Mercedes Benz in the compound. The incident happened on Saturday, but we got the report late on Sunday.

“We are trying to unravel the circumstances behind the killing, whether it was due to the negligence of their father or the motive of the suspect and as soon as we conclude our investigation, the report will be made public,” he said.

Also reacting, a source, who pleaded anonymity, said the bodies of the three boys, aged between six and two, were found with their mouths tied.

The source told Vanguard that the native doctor had a habit of locking up his children and wife in the house while he is out.

“The father of the victims was reported to have been having issues with some unconfirmed individuals. However, it cannot be determined if these conflicts led to the deaths of the three children or not,” the source stated.

Read more about gunmen attack here:

Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra state following the killing of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo .

Reverend Father Tobias was shot dead by unknown gunmen along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway on Thursday, December 26.

The Chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeonu, described the tragic incident as a devastating loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng