The Nigerian Football Federation has been making efforts to get players with dual nationalities to play for the country

NFF have been successful in getting some to switch international allegiance, while others have declined their invitations

A former Super Eagles defender has shared his thoughts on whether his son would play for the Nigerian national team or not

A former Super Eagles defender has spoken about the international future of his son, who is eligible to play for the Nigerian national team and the Belgian Red Devils.

The Nigerian Football Federation have been trying to get players of multiple nationalities to switch their international allegiance and represent Nigeria.

Kaye Furo celebrates after scoring for Club Brugge's B team against RFC Seraing. Photo by Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP.

NFF have failed with some who have opted to stick with their European countries, while others, including reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman, have switched.

Lookman's story is a testimony for the NFF as he won the CAF Best barely two years after switching his international allegiance and admitted to ESPN that the decision helped his career.

Iyemeni speaks on his son's career

Former Nigerian defender Furo Iyenemi has spoken about what country his son, Kaye Furo, eligible to represent Nigeria and Belgium, will play for.

“When the time comes for him, he has to make the decision,” he told OmaSports. “But as they say ‘it won't be good for the oven’s child to enter the frying pot’.

“Let me simplify it, my child shouldn't suffer what I suffered. The way I was mistreated, the same should not be done to my son.”

He claimed his analogy sends a message to Nigerian football administrators that how the past generation was treated will determine whether the current generation wants to play.

“If you get injured while playing for the country and you were abandoned and you found a way in Europe, and your son was also called up, will he play?” he added.

He digressed into Osimhen’s upbringing, during which he hawked water on the streets of Lagos, and he is where he is today, asking that everyone’s story be respected.

“When it comes to the kids, let them decide when the time comes and do what favours them. See, but be careful, don't follow my footsteps, try to be wise and smart,” he concluded.

A Nigerian journalist, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic, noted that everyone knows what they want; they're just protecting both ends.

“Every player with dual nationality wants to play for their European countries but would not say. If they are good enough, they will play in Europe, but if not, they know how to package themselves and play for Nigeria,” he told Legit.ng.

“This is why Mikel Obi, even though he received backlashes for it, was right to say any player who would not play for Nigeria early on in their careers should be ignored later on.”

Iyenemi speaks on failed Arsenal move

Legit.ng reported that Iyenemi spoke on his failed Arsenal move in 2000 and explained the important factor that caused the proposed transfer to collapse.

The rugged defender added that it was not only Arsenal, but he had trials at other clubs, but lack of work permit, amongst other factors, denied him those transfers.

