A Nigerian man has cried out online after a Catholic refused to return the phone of an old woman he seized during mass service

He said the Catholic priest seized the old woman's phone because it rang during mass and attached a condition to return it to her

The man called on the authorities to entreat the priest to return the old woman's phone and wondered if the same action would have been taken against an LGA chairman or a senator

A Catholic priest has been called out for seizing an old woman's phone and refusing to return it.

Odo Godfrey Chikwere, a Nigerian man, lamented the incident on Facebook and shed more light on what happened.

The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story.

How priest seized an old woman's phone

Godfrey said the Catholic priest seized the old woman's phone because it rang during mass service and has refused to hand it back to her to date.

He lamented that the old woman depends on her children, who are outside Ebonyi and can only reach her via phone. The priest allegedly insists she buys a bag of cement before he returns the device.

Godfrey appealed to people to help reach the priest as all efforts to get across to him proved abortive. He wondered if the priest would have seized the phone of an LGA chairman or a senator if it had rung in church. His post on Facebook read in part:

"...The priest is insisting that the old woman must buy a bag of cement before she will get her phone back.

"The woman’s children are outside Ebonyi and the only way to reach the SICK woman is through phone call.

"I have tried getting across to the priest to no avail.

"I passionately appeal that the priest should kindly release the phone to the old woman who may not know anything called silent or vibration mode as part of his own evangelism.

"I doubt if the priest would have collect phone of LGA chairman, commissioner or senator should it ring during Mass..."

Reactions trail the priest's action

Emmanuel Ereke said:

"Many are called by the materials in the Catholic Church, but preaching for souls very many of them scores zero, A priest who can't even collect a phone from PA to ward councilor... Anyway it's well with dramas in different churches these days..."

Chioma Regina said:

"The Priest should have as a matter of fact considered her old age nah. I know if would have been a politician, he wouldn't have dared such, rather, would have been like honourable, pick your call."

Charles Ulebe said:

"Same law applies at St Paul's parish Amudo,

"Laws that are only for the poor masses,

"Big men are not included.

"Religion have really dealt with us."

Barr Clement Iziogo said:

"Most of these religious dogmas are somewhat repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience. If by chance anything happens to that woman, he will be held responsible."

AB Samzema said:

"What some priests cannot do to people who are rich , that's what they do to the poor. Let's assume the old woman is a mother to the LG chairman , will the priest do that???"

Titus Eze said:

"The Parish Priest may not be aware of this.

"But you see all these catechist and parish chairmen in the village......

"After devil fear them."

Engr Sunday Icha Idoko said:

"Some people should not test my impatient with this kind of story bikonuuuu."

