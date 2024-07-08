A Nigerian man has switched to content creation after he was unable to become a Catholic priest as desired

The man said he was asked to leave seminary school because he was not able to meet up in terms of intelligence

He said if he gets a second chance, he would still become a reverend father since it has always been his heart's desire

A Nigerian man is now a content creator after he was unable to become a Catholic priest which was his desired career.

He said he was already in the seminary for training, but he was asked to leave the school.

The man said he wanted to be a priest but could not meet up. Photo credit: TikTok/@conversationswithmarvel.

Source: TikTok

The man spoke in a short video chat which was posted on TikTok by Conversation With Marvel.

When asked why he was asked to leave the seminary school, the man said he was not able to meet up in terms of academic intelligence.

He noted that before one becomes a Catholic priest, the person must be very intelligent to meet the rigorous training.

He has, however, become popular as a content creator on TikTok, where he said he enjoys making people laugh.

Reactions as man becomes a content creator instead of a priest

@Captain Joe Alfred said:

"Legendary Mr pio, the guy that made me love tiktok, with his shoulder dance."

@Abuja/gwagwalada baker said:

"Mr pio said I no sabi book…we are together. I no sabi book."

@Toriaofficial said:

"Mr pio go back to church abeg. We need more funny reverend fathered for Catholic Church abeg."

@Benet Asuku said:

"Nobody wey no fit sabi book, na the commitment to study be the wahala."

@PHARIZY said:

"No be lie, seminary school is for the extra brilliant... I was brilliant in primary school till I entered seminary sec school, I saw that I was not as brilliant as expected."

Man completes his training as priest

In a related story, a Nigerian man became a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education.

He posted a story on TikTok, showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary.

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning.

Source: Legit.ng