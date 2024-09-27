Comedian Bovi and actress Kate Henshaw have reacted to the video of a young boy being knocked by a Catholic priest

In the video, the boy reportedly did not hold the microphone properly for the groom while the priest officiated a wedding

Bovi described the act as abuse and stated that he was more livid with the apology that the Catholic priest tendered

Comedian Abovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, has called on the Nigerian Police Force to look into the case of a Catholic priest who knocked his altar boy when he was officiating a wedding.

In a viral video, the priest was officiating a wedding ceremony. The young boy was holding the microphone as the groom said his vows. Apparently, he wasn't holding it close to the groom's mouth the way the priest wanted, which fetched him a heavy knock.

The video unsettled many netizens including some entertainers. According to actress Kate Henshaw, the priest's act was an abuse.

Also speaking, Bovi noted that the priest's apology was poorly staged. The priest had apologised for his act and said it was a normal correction and not an intentional act.

The funnyman said the cleric humiliated the altar boy and killed his confidence. He added that netizens should think about a priest who cannot control himself in public, and what he would be doing to those under him in private. Hence, he called on the police to invite the priest for questioning.

See Bovi, Kate Henshaw's words, and the Catholic priest's video in the slides below:

Reactions to Bovi and Kate Henshaw's posts

Check out some of the reactions to Bovi and Kate Henshaw's post below:

@kehindetosin:

"Celebrities and picking the smaller battles."

@ugochi__n:

"I’m Catholic but the level of abuse that happens in the Catholic Church needs to be checked! And I’m talking about all kinds of abuse, both physical and sexual!"

@ossy.sylon:

"I don't see you people calling on the police to arrest your parents, grandparents, uncle, and aunts because I'm certain you guys received several knocks growing up!"

@realujunwamandy_:

"As in.. the groom is too tall for the little boy sef .. maybe his hand was paining him.. who knows! Chai!"

@ugo_chi3:

"Small knock now nah abuse."

