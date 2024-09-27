Global site navigation

Local editions

Patrick Doyle Shares What Bruises Men's Ego, Makes Suggestions for Those Affected: "Leave It To God"
Celebrities

Patrick Doyle Shares What Bruises Men's Ego, Makes Suggestions for Those Affected: "Leave It To God"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Actor Patrick Doyle has opened up on what he considers the test of a man's essence, and he shared what men should do in this situation
  • According to the thespian, a man's ego is tested when his dignity is rubbished by a former partner or a snub
  • He explained how his friend was in a situation where his ex-wife humiliated him publicly and he had to react to it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has revealed that what tests a man's ego is when his dignity is rubbished by a humiliating snub or a person he once shared intimacy with.

Patrick Doyle advises men whose ego are bruised
Patrick Doyle speaks about what tests a man's ego. Image credit: @patrickdoylemedia
Source: Instagram

The veteran movie star noted that when a man experiences such a moment, it is best not to react. Instead, he should take the matter to his creator.

Patrick added that whatever a man does with his current or ex-wife should stay with them. He further shared the story of how his friend is currently having issues with his ex-wife who dragged him publicly. Consequently, his friend has reacted online, which he does not endorse.

Read also

Davido fumes, asks people to stop probing his net worth, Wizkid FC reacts: "You fit feed Nigeria?"

The role interpreter, who is also a broadcaster, said that the details his friend was spilling publicly were what he already knew as a close pal. He advised that his friend should have taken his anguish to God who would restore his dignity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Patrick Doyle's post in the slides below:

Peeps react to Patrick Doyle's post

Several netizens have reacted to Patrick Doyle's post on Facebook. See some of the comments below:

@12anniee:

"That you once shared intimacy with someone doesn't mean you are entitled to them and they must acknowledge you whether they want to or not."

@tinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnny:

"Meaning no be everything the earthly people must to know about you."

@joshuaalabi:

"Hmmm I pray for Fred Amata."

@chioma_okugo:

"Aunty Ireti don snub you ?

Read also

Nigerian man sends hot voice note to friend who showed interest in his sister, people react

@themagic_hands.bytmd:

"I’ll never understand people that used to be in love trash talking each other outside."

Patrick Doyle defends people taunting church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patrick had reacted to the misuse of the viral 'I am a Chosen' phrase.

The Nollywood star, in a bold call out, made a claim about the Chosen church and its leadership.

Patrick Doyle also defended bloggers, content creators and others using the phrase to laugh at the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Enenaite Blessing avatar

Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.

Tags:
Hot: