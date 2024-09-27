Actor Patrick Doyle has opened up on what he considers the test of a man's essence, and he shared what men should do in this situation

According to the thespian, a man's ego is tested when his dignity is rubbished by a former partner or a snub

He explained how his friend was in a situation where his ex-wife humiliated him publicly and he had to react to it

Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has revealed that what tests a man's ego is when his dignity is rubbished by a humiliating snub or a person he once shared intimacy with.

The veteran movie star noted that when a man experiences such a moment, it is best not to react. Instead, he should take the matter to his creator.

Patrick added that whatever a man does with his current or ex-wife should stay with them. He further shared the story of how his friend is currently having issues with his ex-wife who dragged him publicly. Consequently, his friend has reacted online, which he does not endorse.

The role interpreter, who is also a broadcaster, said that the details his friend was spilling publicly were what he already knew as a close pal. He advised that his friend should have taken his anguish to God who would restore his dignity.

Peeps react to Patrick Doyle's post

Several netizens have reacted to Patrick Doyle's post on Facebook. See some of the comments below:

"That you once shared intimacy with someone doesn't mean you are entitled to them and they must acknowledge you whether they want to or not."

"Meaning no be everything the earthly people must to know about you."

"Hmmm I pray for Fred Amata."

"Aunty Ireti don snub you ?

"I'll never understand people that used to be in love trash talking each other outside."

