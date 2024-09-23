A Nigerian priest is trending on social media due to how he took monetary gifts from richer congregants and gave to poor ones

The priest had asked members who could give him N5000 to come out and many people flocked to the altar

The priest then asked the donors to give the N5,000 they have to other members who sincerely need it in the church

A Nigerian priest has been praised by netizens due to what he did during a mass.

The priest wanted to teach a lesson on generosity and the importance of giving to the less privileged in love and selflessness.

The priest asked richer congregants to give N5,000 each to struggling ones. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Bekomson.

In a heartwarming video, the priest, Father Bekomson, officiating the mass, said anyone who could give him N5000 should come out.

Many of the congregants came out, indicating interest in blessing the priest with N5,000 each.

He then asked people who sincerely needed N5000 to come out, and they did.

Father Bekomson went ahead and told the rich congregants to give the N5000 each to the struggling members.

The members started handing the money they brought to the brethren who needed financial help.

The video is attracting a lot of comments with people praising the priest for the valuable lesson.

Reactions as priest teaches lesson on giving

Owoicho Anthony said:

"How I wish more priest can emulate you. Not Sunday; lunching, donation and seed sowing only for themselves alone."

Princess-naomi Achu said:

"God will continue to bless you as you put smiles to people’s faces. You’re a priest forever a priest like Melchizedek of old."

Iyke Divine Umejiego said:

"Your voice alone always melts my heart when ever you are preaching."

Chidimma Precious page said:

"I love this. May God continue to uplift you for your kindness."

Stephen Chete said:

"May God bless you Fr and those who made the sacrifice. Amen."

Earlier, a Nigerian man became a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education.

He posted a story on TikTok, showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary.

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning.

