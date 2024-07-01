A young man has taken to social media to share one of his unusual dreams involving singer Asake

The youth admitted he has seen the 29-year-old Afrobeats singer more than three times in his dreams

He shared a statement Asake made in the last dream he had about him and the 'wrong' action he took

A man, @luckydchampion, has said he has seen singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, over three times in his dream.

Taking to X, @luckydchampion revealed he remembered his last dream about Asake.

He said he has seen Asake more than three times in his dreams. Photo Credit: Deezer, Asakemusic

According to @luckydchampion told him, "Make we dey go" in his last dream. Quite sadly, he said he always entered the wrong car and would end up searching for Asake in the dream.

Confused about the dreams, @luckydchampion stated that only God understands better. He wrote:

"I’ve seen Asake over 3 times now in my dream , this last one I remembered everything. The funny part is when he’s say “make we Dey go” I always enter the wrong car and then I’ll start looking for him. Omo only God understands better."

See his tweet below:

Bride pranked with Asake's name

In another story, a bride who thought Asake came to her wedding had found out it was a prank.

In a video shared by @maziprosperdcomedian on TikTok, the wedding was ongoing when the MC made a sudden announcement. He claimed they got information that the bride's favourite artiste was Asake and decided to surprise her with his presence.

Everyone at the wedding screamed in excitement and began bringing out their phones to make a video of Asake's grand entrance. However, the arena was filled with sounds of disappointment when the supposed artiste entered the venue, and it was not Asake.

Asake removes YBNL from Instagram bio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Asake had yanked off Olamide's YBNL record label from his Instagram page bio.

Asake, whom Olamide signed in February 2022, has become one of the top Afrobeats stars in and beyond Nigeria.

Recall that Asake made headlines after unfollowing everyone on Instagram and deleting his posts on the photo-sharing platform. The singer's recent action on Instagram caused a buzz, with many raising speculations about Asake's deal with Olamide's label.

