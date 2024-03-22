Popular Nigerian singer Asake’s latest social media move has drawn the attention of many netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake recently made a bold move on social media that got many people talking.

The Lonely At The Top crooner cleared his official Instagram page by deleting all of his photos and unfollowing everyone.

A look through his page showed that even Asake’s YBNL boss, Olamide, was not spared and was also yanked off the singer’s following list as well as his close friend, Yhemo Lee. See a screenshot below:

Reactions as Asake deletes posts, unfollows fans

The changes Asake made to his Instagram page soon became a topic of discussion on social media and it got many netizens talking. Some of them were not pleased and attributed his actions to pride.

Read some of their comments below:

Paulina_ekua_appiah:

“I lost interest in Asake because of his last video ....he literally disrespected me the Catholics ....”

brainy_goddess:

“Make I go unfollow am too . Me sef no small.”

Favourhoj:

“Him and wizkid know get sense.”

billingboss_01:

“The pastor prophecy is coming to pass Asake will be a pastor soon.”

queen_esther_achiever01:

“Everyone is passing through a lot lately, emotional, physical, mentally, psychologically, spiritually and financial issues, regardless we pray he bounce back 7times better .”

arikoko1:

“pride don dey take over I wannabe.”

ikandilicious:

“He thinks he is wizkid you are not on wiz level.”

wendy_adamma:

“That’s his business.”

Bosealaoo:

“He should remember to remove them from following him too!”

beautynatione:

“Abi That pastor prophecy is coming to pass..?”

mheenarh__:

“From the quotes he posts on Snapchat, I know say something sup.”

Ojonokah:

“You people should allow celebrities go through their mid life crisis in peace.”

ogba_shoko001:

“Bible said. Pride cometh before a fall .”

Sweet_in_the_middle_:

“I knew this will happen after all those his strange captions and post back to back.”

Alhajistev:

“Exactly how the prophet said it. May Godswill be done in his life .”

uncle_olah:

“Chai even yhemolee his helper .”

Pastor shares prophecy about Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian preacher, Pastor Gideon, sparked massive reactions online after a video of him making a prophecy about Asake went viral.

During one of his recent sermons, Pastor Gideon called out Asake, noting that he saw a vision about the singer stopping his music career to become a cleric.

According to Gideon, Asake will cut his hair and take up his life calling as a pastor. He also stated when Asake becomes a pastor he will be one of the greatest of his time.

