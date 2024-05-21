A bride was so disappointed on her wedding day after her MC pranked her with an alleged invitation of singer Asake

During the wedding, the MC had announced that singer Asake was coming to the venue and everyone screamed in anticipation

However, it was later discovered that it was only a prank and the bride looked so shattered over the situation

A Nigerian bride's excitement was turned into sadness after the Master of Ceremonies (MC) pranked her on her wedding day.

The MC had claimed that ace Nigerian singer, Asake was about coming into the venue to grace her wedding.

Bride sees 'fake' Asake on wedding day Photo credit: @maziprosperdcomedian/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride gets pranked on wedding day

In the video shared by @maziprosperdcomedian on TikTok, the wedding was ongoing when the MC made a sudden announcement.

He claimed that they got information that the bride's favourite artiste was Asake and decided to surprise her with his presence.

Everyone at the wedding screamed in excitement and began bringing out their phones to make a video of the grand entrance of Asake.

However, the arena was filled with sounds of disappointment when the supposed artiste entered the venue and it was not Asake.

The MC immediately announced that it was a prank and the bride's facial expression showed that she was shattered.

Reactions as MC pranks bride on wedding day

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@DJ DAMARKY said:

"Omoh I no dey there but e pain me die. This Mc is really good but don’t try this type of thing again."

@Big VADOO reacted:

"When dem no get money to call asake, dem suppose call Zino nah."

@olayemistephen said:

"Nah me be the MC They didn’t specify the Asake they want."

@pandacomedy wrote:

"Not the couples composure knowing fully well there are not a part of the booking."

@kelvin Nice said:

"I go just vex dey go my house. Which can heartbreak be this nah."

@h said:

"I was there when he said asake we all stood waiting for asake but we didn't c asake na saksak we saw."

@ndy said:

"The look on the bridesmaids faces. Esp the ones jumping."

@MS reacted:

"Her expression when she did not see Asake. She was sooo excited."

@Sirleem_Danhajiya reacted:

"Aamma fah MC kabirge ni come collect something u don cast this indomie generation."

@OfficialHe added:

"Her expression got me in stitches. She be like shey my eye dey pain me ni?"

Watch the video below:

Davido surprises couple in Barcelona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Davido shut down a couple's wedding in Barcelona, Spain, with his electrifying performance.

One of the guests at the occasion shared a clip of the singer's performance at the wedding on TikTok, saying his friend's parents got the singer to surprise the couple.

Source: Legit.ng