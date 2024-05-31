Grammy nominee Asake has yanked off Olamide's YBNL record label from his Instagram page bio

This comes weeks after Asake deleted his Instagram post and unfollowed everyone on the platform

Mr Money's latest action has stirred up different speculations about his deal with Olamide's record label

Popular singer Akeem Ololade, better known as Asake, is trending on social media over reports of him yanking music star Olamide's Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) record imprint off his Instagram bio.

Asake, whom Olamide signed in February 2022, has become one of the top Afrobeats stars in and beyond Nigeria.

Asake makes new changes to his Instagram bio. Credit: @asakemusic @olamide

Source: Instagram

Recall that Asake made headlines after unfollowing everyone on Instagram and deleting his posts on the photo-sharing platform.

The singer's recent action on Instagram has caused a buzz, with many raising speculations about Asake's deal with Olamide's label.

Below are screenshots of Asake's Instagram page before and after he removed YBNL from his bio

What people are saying about Asake's action

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many suggested Asake may have left YBNL label, read them below:

officialdbg:

"Maybe there deal is finished nah…. Nawa ohhhh."

daraabong:

"He don collect freedom ni"

kfiremusic:

Non of my business like button."

iam.olaspirit_:

"Monitoring spirit Omoh."

brendanukagod__:

"How do you people monitor all these things? Is not even upon 5mins he did that.… omo to be a blogger is not easy ooo."

iam_adebayo_lee

"He don graduate."

obabandaky:

"Ybnl no Dey sign contract pass 2yrs."

iszymhan:

"NA 2 YEARS CONTRACT NA."

ayo_mikun65:

"He wan release song."

olada_rewinddat:

"Contract do come to an end so what’s the problem with all of u."

fele_focus:

"Make e kuku delete the page."

rc.michael.509:

"Make Asake better calm down with Olamide."

