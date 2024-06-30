Kizz Daniel is done speaking glowingly about his loving wife and mother of his kids Mrs Anidugbe

The singer sat in an interview with a music executive, Adesope where she revealed how his wife prayed for him to have a follow-up record

He prayed for God to bless her for standing by him all through the years, even though the future was not certain

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has shown the world that his wife is his jewel of inestimable value.

Mjay Anidugbe was recently unveiled to the world as the singer's wife and the mother of his kids. This left a hole in the hearts of his female fans, who greatly admire the singer.

Kizz Daniel says Mjay prayed for his career. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Legit.ng recalls reporting that one secret to the singer's music career success was that she paid N10k for his first-ever music studio session when he was broke.

In a fresh clip that has surfaced on the internet, Kizz Daniel shared with the public that Mjay would take his hands at midnight and pray for him.

She prayed at midnight - Kizz Daniel

She would fast countless just for him to have a follow-up record, and indeed, her prayers were answered by God.

The hitmaker prayed for God to bless his wife, as he would not be who he is without her support. The singer said his last resort was to travel to the UK for his masters, but God gave him a follow-up record.

How fans reacted to Kizz Daniel's interview

The music sensation's video has sparked mixed reactions online. Read some comments below:

@jst_chocolate:

"I no believe."

@hoyehwole:

"No be by being a baddie can you fast and pray ???? Make ona continue to dey baddie dey go oooo."

@4bmoves:

"Dude has no personality of his own. He just copy other celebrities & anything trending. If Davido marry & make song abt his wife he marry too & begin posting his wife up & down & making song abt her. If wizkid blast people on twitter he log on & blast Tekno after being silent for months."

@olajide_maryham:

"Go and marry her let us rest."

@douglasemeka:

"God bless all the genuine and good women that sincerely love and pray for their man’s success."

@mfjoaf:

"E b like say all this artist Dey marry wife wit vision ohh , na so bobo talk about chioma grace."

@eddyson31_:

"Una no go wan hear this one now even blogs no go post am they always want to hear negative things about kizz and his wife."

Kizz Daniel removes wife’s pictures from IG page

Kizz Daniel has deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram page, leaving only a video of his latest song that features her.

This came a few months after faceless blogger Gistlover claimed there was trouble in his marriage and accused him of domestic violence.

The development has left fans speculating as they give their hot takes about the situation in the post's comments section.

