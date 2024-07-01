Ugo Nwoko, aka Odogwu Silencer, showed his emotional side after he saw his bride in her dress for the first time

The Abuja billionaire could not hold back hot tears the first time he saw Sharon Ooja in her wedding dress

It was such an emotional moment to behold as even the Nollywood movie star could not help but get teary-eyed

Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoko, shared an adorable moment with the world on their wedding day, making netizens emotional.

Recall that Sharon Ooja's wedding occurred in Abuja on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The wedding was beautiful to witness as Sharon made an adorable bride.

Sharon Ooja's husband gets emotional after spotting the bride's beautiful dress. Credit: @sharonooja

On her wedding day, the bride got ready in her custom-made Veekee James dress, and then it was time for her husband to take a peek at her first look.

Ugo looked at Sharon's marvellous dress and started to shed tears of joy. It took a lot for the bride not to ruin her makeup, as she also joined him crying.

Watch the emotional video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Veekee James, the dress designer, brutally responded to a social media troll who made a snide comment.

Nigerians react to clip of Ugo in tears

The emotional moment's viral clip attracted many social media users' comments. Read some below:

@mefia_woods:

"All I see here is a man that loves the idea of being in love and would try multiple times until he finds his person and i know He has finally found the one."

@deinredgodson__:

"People will not understand what this man has gone through ,I see a soft hearted man who loves deeply but women end up playing in his face."

@ts_tiana:

"These 2, when they’re together it’s almost as if they don’t see anybody else present. Always lost in each other."

@official_emilystyles:

"It's like this man has been through a lot."

@xuccessful_iyore:

"He is happy,she is happy,I am happy,my dog is happy."

@mamaariella:

"Only this man know wetin him eye don see for marriage. I’m happy he has finally found THE ONE."

@iam_ferggie:

"This man don see Shege for women hand."

Source: Legit.ng