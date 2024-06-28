Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has given Nigerian creators the green light to monetise

Nigerian creators living in Nigeria can now monetise their content on Facebook and share in advertising revenue

Following the development, Legit.ng lists how one can grow a Facebook page and make it qualify for monetisation

Content creation on Facebook is challenging, but with the knowledge of how to do it, one could grow and be among the best.

Now that Facebook has approved that Nigerians can monetise their content, many people are motivated to start content creation on the platform.

However, Facebook has strict criteria that creators must meet before they qualify to use the various monetisation tools to earn money.

Apart from living in an eligible country, each of the monetisation tools has other things that creators must do.

For instance, the monetisation criteria for in-stream ads are:

You reside in an eligible country

Follow Facebook's content monetisation policies

Have a minimum of 5000 followers

Share at least five eligible videos

Amass 60,000 minutes of views on your videos.

The criteria are similar for other monetisation tools, but things mostly boil down to how far you can grow your page by following Facebook rules.

Growing a Facebook page in Nigeria

Some people often wonder how popular content creators grew their pages to millions of followers.

Aspiring content creators often don't know how to grow their page and get it to qualify for monetisation in Nigeria.

This article lists simple steps to follow if you wish to grow your Facebook page to thousands of followers and qualify for monetisation in Nigeria.

1. Posting original content

One of the ways to grow your Facebook page and qualify for monetisation is to post contents originally created by you.

Facebook frowns at copy and paste content with no originality or added value.

Desist from lifting content such as videos, texts or photos from other people's pages and posting on your own.

Posting original content makes you recognised as an authentic creator

Facebook says it frowns at:

"Content that is associated with low-quality publishing, such as unoriginal content that is largely repurposed from another source without adding material value."

2. Keep your page recommendable

Facebook, on its own, recommends pages to new and existing users on the platform.

However, a page must be recommendable before it would be pushed up by the Facebook algorithm.

According to Facebook:

"We make personalized recommendations to the people who use our services to help them discover new communities and content. Some entities might have limited or no access to features that encourage engagement, and might not be as widely recommended on Facebook as other entities. Our goal is to make recommendations that are relevant and valuable to each person who sees them."

Violating Facebook rules will kick your page out, and it can't be recommended for people to follow.

3. Post consistently

Content creation is a serious work and one needs to be consistent in it to be able to grow a Facebook page.

This means posting regularly. If you don't post valuable content consistently, you won't be taken seriously.

Posting consistently increases your reach and increases the likelihood of people seeing your content.

Facebook says:

"Businesses that typically have the highest reach post on a daily or regular basis. Your audience typically uses Facebook and Instagram on a regular basis, so posting more often increases the likelihood that they will see content from your business when they are on Meta technologies. When you post consistently, it also keeps your audience engaged and can help you increase your audience over time."

4. Follow Facebook community rules

As a content creator seeking to grow and qualify for Facebook monetisation, you must follow all the community standards.

Study the rules and regulation of what to post and what not to post so as not to go against the rules.

Avoid posting obscene content or content with copyright issues, among others.

Repeatedly going against Facebook rules kicks your page out of the monetisation program.

Facebooks states:

"We want to make sure that the content people see on Facebook is authentic. We believe that authenticity creates a better environment for sharing, and that's why we don't want people using Facebook to misrepresent who they are or what they're doing."

5. Post when your audience is online

If you wish to get your page qualified for content monetisation in Nigeria, you must know when to post so as to get engagement.

It is not everytime that those who follow you are online. Study your Facebook engagement insights and know when your post gets more engagement and stick to that time and schedule.

According to Facebook:

"Sharing content when your audience is online is key to higher page engagement. Once you understand more about when your audience is most active, you can establish a posting schedule or you can schedule your posts if you're unavailable to publish them manually."

6. Create valuable content

If you must grow your page and qualify for Facebook monetisation in Nigeria, the content you post must be top-notch.

Facebook users often don't engage with content that does not inspire them or that adds no value to their lives.

Facebook states:

"Make sure you post content your audience wants to see. Your reach is driven by how much your audience values the content you post. This is based on positive interactions and engagement with the content you post."

How to qualify for Facebook monetisation

Speaking to Legit.ng on how he grew his page to over 220k followers, Praise Chidera Obiora, a storyteller, said it requires a lot of work.

He advised aspiring creators to read and understand the Facebook community rules so they can follow them and get their pages qualified for monetisation.

His words:

"Now that Nigerians are eligible for monetization, read and understand Facebook's monetization policy before creating content. Ensure you comply with the guidelines to avoid demonetization, which many may face due to unawareness of the policies.

"Create meaningful content that educates, entertains, and motivates. Let's use our content to uplift and inspire each other, rather than spreading hate or causing harm to society."

On his part, Frank Okoligan who has over 50k followers said content must stand out if one desires to grow.

His words:

"Growing a Facebook page is quite easier when you post what your audience desires to read or view. You can also draw them closer through giveaways. Let them have a reason to check your page every day. Let your content stand out and be unique."

Meta said it would roll out monetisation in Nigeria

Earlier, Meta had told Legit.ng exclusively that it would roll out monetisation in Nigeria beginning in June.

The social media giant had said:

"Monetisation won't be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well. We're working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout."

Meta’s president of global affairs' visit to Nigeria

The rollout of monetisation followed a visit by Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, to Nigeria. He led a delegation that visited President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, had said back then:

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

