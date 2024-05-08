Nigerian content creators who live in Nigeria will soon be able to monetize their pages and profiles, Legit.ng has confirmed

As it stands, Nigeria is not one of the countries eligible for Facebook monetisation, but the country will be included in June

Meta made this known to Legit.ng while responding to an enquiry concerning Nigeria's eligibility for Facebook content monetization

By June 2024, Nigerian content creators who live in Nigeria will be able to monitize their pages and profiles, Legit.ng can report.

At the moment, Nigeria is not among the countries eligible for content monetization on Facebook, but according to information exclusively obtained from Meta, this will be made possible by June 2024.

Meta said Nigerian creators can monitize on Facebook from June 2024. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto and The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that in March, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, visited Nigeria and led a delegation that paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Information released then by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale stated in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

Can Nigerian creators make money from Facebook in June?

Following the announcement, some content creators on Facebook wondered if the app would also be included in the plan.

Others wondered why why it was only Instagram that was mentioned by Sir Nick Clegg and feared that Facebook creators in Nigeria might not be able to monetise by June.

To get a first-hand clarification, Legit.ng contacted Meta, and the social media giant confirmed that, indeed, creators in Nigeria who qualify would be eligible from June.

Meta said to Legit.ng:

"Yes, starting June 2024, creators in Nigeria will be eligible to monetise their content. We're working to bring our creator monetisation products to Nigeria, to begin rolling out in June. This means creators, who meet the monetisation eligibility criteria, will have the ability to run ads in-stream and use other tools such as Instagram stars and gifts that are available to creators elsewhere in the world."

Nigerian creators to be eligible for Facebook monisation

Legit.ng specifically asked if the planned rollout of monetisation features will be limited to Instagram.

Meta responded:

"Monetisation won't be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well. We're working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout.

When asked why creators with Nigerian addresses were previously not allowed to make money on the apps, Meta said monetisation is rolled out gradually in countries.

It said:

"Monetisation features are being rolled out gradually to countries and we believe in June, Nigerian creators, who meet the eligibility criteria, will have the monetisation features. We want to help drive economic growth by supporting African Content Creators on our platform. Our mission at Meta is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. With the abundance of creative talents coming out of Africa, Meta’s family of apps have become more than just platforms for their crafts to reside in; they also give them an opportunity to tell their story as it is to the world."

Mark Zuckerberg announces update on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better.

Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform.

The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative.

Source: Legit.ng