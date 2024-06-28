Facebook has approved Nigeria as one of the countries where content creators can earn ad revenue.

Earning money on Facebook is not that hard, but one must first qualify for it by meeting all the strict rules and following all Facebook community policies.

There are many ways to earn money from Facebook, but some people don't know how to check and see if they have qualified for monetisation.

Legit.ng lists simple steps to take if one wants to know if they are qualified to monetise their content on Facebook.

1. Log into your Facebook page or professional profile

The first step is to head to Facebook and log into your professional profile or page whichever one you are posting content on.

You must be an admin of the Facebook page or profile to be able to check your eligibility for content monetisation.

2. Locate the dashboard button on your Facebook profile or page

Once you have logged in, click on your Facebook profile or page so it will allow you to see details about the page.

Under your profile picture, there is a bottom marked 'professional dashboard'. Click on the dashboard button so it will open the creators' professional space.

The professional dashboard contains everything you need to know as a creator on Facebook.

3. Locate the monetisation button in the dashboard

In the professional dashboard, there are several sections, so you have to scroll down to the monetisation section.

The monetisation button is under 'tools.' Once you click on the monetisation button, it will show all the monetisation tools available in your location.

4. Check each monetisation tool

There are different monetisation tools on Facebook and creators must qualify for each of them in various ways before they can be used to earn ad revenue.

Select the monetisation tool you wish to check. It will show you the different qualifying criteria you have met or not met.

The four criteria for in-stream ads are that you reside in an eligible country, follow Facebook's content monetisation policies, have a minimum of 5000 followers, share at least five eligible videos, and amass 60,000 minutes of views on your videos.

Each of the criteria you meet will be ticked green, while those that have yet to be met will be marked with the 'x' sign.

From time to time, Facebook technology checks pages and profiles in professional mode to know if they have met the criteria.

It may be possible not to meet the criteria as a new creator, but one could meet it as the page or profile grows.

Meta said it would roll out monetisation in Nigeria

Earlier, Meta had told Legit.ng that it would roll out monetisation in Nigeria beginning in June.

The social media giant had said:

"Monetisation won't be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well. We're working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout."

With the monetisation rolled out on June 27, this promise has now come to pass.

Meta’s president of global affairs' visit to Nigeria

The rollout of monetisation followed a visit by Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, to Nigeria, who led a delegation that visited President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman had said back then:

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

Nigeria has a lot of content creators who were eager to hear the news about the monetisation rollout.

After it was rolled out, many of them posted about it on their walls.

