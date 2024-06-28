Nigeria is now eligible for Facebook content monetisation beginning Thursday, June 27, after Meta approved the country

Several content creators took to Facebook to celebrate the development after seeing the approval on their dashboard

The implication is that content creators living in Nigeria can now earn advertisement revenue from Meta, unlike before

Facebook creators in Nigeria can now earn money from ad revenue as the country has become eligible.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, ticked Nigeria blue in the professional dashboard on Thursday, June 27.

Nigerians can now earn ad revenue on Facebook. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto and The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

Before now, content creators with Nigerian addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless they had a page management based in an eligible country.

Nigerians can now monetise content on Facebook

Following the development, creators in Nigeria can now monetise their content and earn money through Facebook in-stream ads, live ads, ads on reels, bonuses and subscriptions.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that Nigerian creators met the location criteria since the country was approved on Thursday.

Some content creators posted on Facebook, celebrating the development as a massive win for Nigeria.

In a post, Praise Chidera Obiora, a story writer on Facebook, congratulated other creators after the approval.

He wrote:

"Congratulations Nigeria. We are eligible for monetization."

Facebook promises to approve Nigeria for monetisation

Legit.ng had exclusively reported that Meta said it would allow Facebook monetisation in Nigeria by June.

The social media giant had said:

"Monetisation won't be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well. We're working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout."

In March, Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, was in Nigeria and led a delegation that visited President Bola Tinubu.

Information released then by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale stated in part:

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

Mark Zuckerberg announces update on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better.

Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform.

The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng