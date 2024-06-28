Facebook Monetisation: Content Creators Celebrate As Nigeria Becomes Eligible to Earn Money
- Nigeria is now eligible for Facebook content monetisation beginning Thursday, June 27, after Meta approved the country
- Several content creators took to Facebook to celebrate the development after seeing the approval on their dashboard
- The implication is that content creators living in Nigeria can now earn advertisement revenue from Meta, unlike before
Facebook creators in Nigeria can now earn money from ad revenue as the country has become eligible.
Meta, Facebook's parent company, ticked Nigeria blue in the professional dashboard on Thursday, June 27.
Before now, content creators with Nigerian addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless they had a page management based in an eligible country.
Nigerians can now monetise content on Facebook
Following the development, creators in Nigeria can now monetise their content and earn money through Facebook in-stream ads, live ads, ads on reels, bonuses and subscriptions.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Checks by Legit.ng showed that Nigerian creators met the location criteria since the country was approved on Thursday.
Some content creators posted on Facebook, celebrating the development as a massive win for Nigeria.
In a post, Praise Chidera Obiora, a story writer on Facebook, congratulated other creators after the approval.
He wrote:
"Congratulations Nigeria. We are eligible for monetization."
Facebook promises to approve Nigeria for monetisation
Legit.ng had exclusively reported that Meta said it would allow Facebook monetisation in Nigeria by June.
The social media giant had said:
"Monetisation won't be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well. We're working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout."
In March, Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, was in Nigeria and led a delegation that visited President Bola Tinubu.
Information released then by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale stated in part:
“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."
Mark Zuckerberg announces update on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better.
Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform.
The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.