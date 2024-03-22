Nigerian creators on Instagram will soon be able to monetise their content on the social media platform

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, promises that it will introduce the new feature on the social media app in June 2024

Nigerian content creators can also make money from other social networking sites, including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has announced it will introduce a new feature on the social media app in June 2024.

The new feature will allow Nigerian creators to monetise their content on the platform like Facebook.

Meta Announces New Feature on Instagram That Will Allow Nigerians Make Money From Posts

Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, stated this when he led a delegation of Meta Platforms Incorporated to visit President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

After the meeting, Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, quoted Meta Sir Clegg in a statement:

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetise their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

Tinubu gives assurance

Also, Tinubu was quoted in the statement as saying:

"In Nigeria, we boast a dynamic, talented, and resourceful youth demographic. Acknowledging the inevitable AI-driven future, it is imperative to equip our youth to thrive and engage in the global economy.

"Be Rest assured, Nigeria is ready for investment. Our aim is to spearhead digital technology across the African continent, recognizing the immense value of data in our developmental journey.

"We are fully committed to collaborating on technological advancements, understanding that cooperation is the optimal path forward. Let's forge partnerships that benefit all involved, paving the way for mutual success."

TikTok announces new method for content creators

In a similar development, TikTok has released a new program for content creators on the social platform to make more money.

The company said the new model would automatically allow hardworking and creative creators to make more money.

There are criteria to be met for TikTok creators who wish to benefit from the new reward system.

