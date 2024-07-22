A Nigerian man who is spending some time with his children in the UK shared his joy after entering a train

The man was so happy when he was taken to the train station in the UK as he could not wait to take a train ride

He said it was his first time boarding a train, noting that when he comes back, he would tell people about his experience

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by Benny Omo Edo, the man was so happy when he was taken to the UK train station.

The man mentioned that it was his first time experiencing a train ride.

His happiness knew no bounds as he said he was going to come back home and talk about his experience.

Many netizens praised Benny and her brother for helping their father to experience some good things.

Reactions as man takes a train ride in the UK

@Olege Folakemi said:

"God I use this as a point of contact for myself and parents too."

@Ebi said:

"Una won tell us say Nigeria no get train. Which be first time seeing train track."

@mommy Nathaniel and family said:

"Which part are you people from? You speak like my mother side."

@Genny's Concepts said:

"I love this your father too much. Seriously, this is how life should be. Every parents deserve to test good Life."

@Mams_oma7 said:

"Only if you know how many years you have added to this man's life eee. Thank you so much for appreciating your father."

The same man finds washing machine fascinating

In a related story, the same and his wife trended online due to their interesting behaviour.

The man and his wife saw that their son was using a washing machine to wash his clothes and they came to watch.

They sat on the floor and watched the machine spinning in the kitchen and noted they had not seen it before.

Source: Legit.ng