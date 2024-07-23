A Tanzanian cleric has stated that his June 2023 prophecy about who will emerge winner of the United States 2024 presidential election is still in motion

US VP Kamala Harris is set to clinch the Democratic Party ticket after receiving endorsements from many Democrats and would face the Republican Party's Donald Trump

The US 2024 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election

Gabriel Mziray, a Tanzanian preacher, has named the winner of the US 2024 presidential election come November.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 22, Gabriel reacted to US President Joe Biden's Sunday announcement that he was stepping down from seeking reelection.

The pastor said God showed him who would become the next US president. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Andrew Harnick, Facebook/Gabriel Mziray

Biden had also given his VP Kamala Harris his blessings to clinch the Democratic Party's ticket and succeed him.

And Gabriel believes the recent developments around Harris is his prophecy ''starting to stretch its legs." Gabriel's post in part:

"Prophecy in motion (Kamala Harris will be the 1 female president in America).

"This is a prophecy that I received somewhere in March 2023 but now in July 2024, we see this prophecy starting to stretch its legs.

"God showed me that Kamala Harris will become president and that must come to pass as the Lord Jesus said..."

Gabriel says Harris is a demon

Gabriel said he had received a prophecy from God back in March 2023 about Harris becoming the first female president of America.

He shared a link to his June 2023 Facebook post where he dropped the prophecy. In the resurfaced post, he described Harris as a demon in human disguise and an embodied evil spirit who will use her reign for herself and satan. Gabriel's prophecy in part:

"...This prophecy is almost 3 months old. I received this while I was in prayer and meditation during the Afternoon.

"God opened my eyes and I saw Kamala harris, the current vice president of America. In this vision I could also see the flag of America. The Lord began speaking to me, saying" Kamala harris is a demon in human disguise.

"She's an embodied evil spirit. This woman will become the next president of America, she will have her way in the presidency. She will reign on a high and mighty throne of authority and will begin to use that authority for herself and satan.

"Yes, she is a dauther of satan, satan is her Lord. She's not going to be a president because she wants to fulfill the desires of citizens of America, not because of the welfare of the nation..."

Should Harris officially become the Democratic Party nominee for the November 2024 election, she would be up against former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

People react to the Tanzanian pastor's prophecy

Peter Boli said:

"God never lies.He's truth. What he says, he means every single word."

Alice Wa Mūthamaki said:

"Prophecy is playing out before our very eyes. Prophetess Celestial has given same prophecies."

Remain Rapturable Ready said:

"God has not Finish with American keep watching it is just a matter of a time; donald trumpl is becoming a president."

Tracyx Mohai said:

"I remember the Prophecy sir.may the Lord's will be Done."

Morris Mwirigi Nkonge said:

"Yes that is coming to pass and after kamala she will gives back to barrack Obama as the Antichrist for the new world oder."

Trinesha Hadassah Israel said:order

"God told me that too months ago and he kept prophesying that to me on my prayer line and I put the prophecy out on YouTube. My God."

Lady's 2020 prediction about Kamala Harris happens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone viral after a prediction she made about Kamala Harris contesting back in 2020 came to pass four years later.

United States Vice President Harris is set to become the first black woman and Asian-American to clinch a major party's presidential ticket after US President Joe Biden endorsed her on Sunday, July 21, while announcing he had dropped out of the race.

In her 2020 tweet, @starheal said she foresaw Harris running for president because it coincided with her Saturn return.

