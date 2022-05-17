A viral video has shown the moment some students were stranded after they came to write their West African School Certificate Examination, WAEC

The story behind the short clip has it that the school owner collected and pocketed WAEC fees from candidates and then disappeared into thin air

According to information gleaned from the video, the incident happened in Edo state and the students were seen smashing windows in the premises

A school owner who is yet to be identified has allegedly collected WAEC registration fees and pocketed same before disappearing into thin air. The incident happened in Edo state.

According to a trending video sighted by Legit.ng, the proprietor failed to register the students, thereby rendering them stranded on the examination start date.

The school owner has reportedly disappeared. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

Students gather to make trouble

In the video which has since gone viral, the Senior Secondary Three students who are supposed to sit for the examination were seen behaving in an angry manner in the school premises.

The school owner was also said to have put up the school for sale as attested to by a notice posted at the school gate.

Students threw projectiles at the school building, smashing windows and breakable materials in the school.

Watch the video here.

Instagram users react

@naomikamara92 commented:

"This is sad but I'm laughing. Nothing my Benin people no fit do."

@zaddy_beac said:

"Them don scam upcoming g boys. Una mind don dey."

@hypegad reacted:

"Our kids got no future here. It's scary."

@ngfabs commented:

"Is this playing? What type of playing is this?"

@oluwa_soji7 commented:

"Nor be small thing person go see for this Nigeria."

@chigozie_ehim1 said:

"He should be arrested immediately."

@cindyehiz23 reacted:

"Too bad, this is frequent is Benin Edo state."

@raie__x asked:

"Nawa oh which kind Ponzi scheme be this."

Source: Legit.ng