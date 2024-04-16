A Port Harcourt hotelier has announced an offer of an all-expenses-paid vacation to Anyim Veronica, the NOUN graduate embarrassed in church by Pastor Paul Enenche

The chairman of the hotel made the announcement on Facebook and explained why he made the offer

The policewoman attracted public sympathy after Pastor Paul Eneche disgraced her in his church on Sunday over a claim of a fake testimony

Anyim Veronica Nnenna, the law graduate who was embarrassed in the church by Pastor Paul Enenche, has been offered an all-expenses-paid vacation to a 5-star resort.

Azubuike Ihemeje, who runs Portland Resorts, Port Harcourt, broke the news online, quite to netizens' excitement.

Anyim Veronica offered all-expenses-paid vacation to 5-star Port Harcourt hotel. Photo Credit: Azubuike Ihemeje, Anyim Vera

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, the hotelier stated that Veronica really deserved some healing.

Azubuike wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We’re offering that madam Anyim Vera of NOUN an all-expense-paid vacation at Portland Resorts in Portharcourt this weekend of our 1yr anniversary. She truly deserves some healing ❤️‍."

Veronica's embarrassing experience at Dunamis church on Sunday, April 14, became a social media discussion, with people supporting her.

Reactions trail hotelier's offer to Anyim Veronica

Cotterell Tubobanimi Charles said:

"But most of the people commenting here were defending the actions of the man of God o.

"They defended as if men of God are infallible. They can never faulter and be corrected."

James Ogechi Uzoigwe Jennifer said:

"Wow this is so good.

"God bless you sir.

"Those gwe gwe gwe insultin her person cause of English.

"Should cry me a river."

Mumy &Son-Dworldstar said:

"Haaaaaa,, God bless you, am also coming along,

"Vera we are all coming to have fun with you."

Jane Maxwell said:

"Please someone should drag me I need this vacation like this... Sir Azubuike Ihemeje Portland hotel is behind my location. I can stroll down with my luggage."

Mandela TV said:

"I knew it would be like this and even more incoming blessings for her. Pastor can't shame who God no shame."

Omateyi Faith Attah Ukpoju said:

"There are levels to these things o...

"A very business minded person's approach."

Ebenezer Okoronkwo said:

"Sincerely she needs it. She must be going through depression since that embarrassment. More blessings Azubuike Ihemeje, more blessings Portland Resorts Hotel."

Pastor Enenche speaks on law graduate drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Paul Enenche had broken silence on the NOUN law graduate controversy.

In a press release, it was explained that the pastor had not intended to publicly embarrass Ms Veronica. The statement went on to point out why Paul Enenche believed her testimony to be false at the time.

Some of the reasons listed included her spoken English and calling her degree a BSc instead of LLB, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng