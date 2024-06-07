Nigerian Woman in Tears as Female Lawyer Who Handled Her Divorce Case Weds Her Former Husband
- A divorcee is in shambles after finding out her recently divorced husband married her female lawyer
- The lawyer had handled the lady's divorce only to tie the knot with the woman's ex-husband weeks later
- Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the incident with many defending the female lawyer's action
A Nigerian woman has cried out after she learnt her ex-husband married her lawyer.
The post-divorce story was shared on Facebook by Ojong Agbor.
According to Ojong, the lawyer had handled the lady's divorce case. Two weeks after handling their divorce process, she tied the knot with the woman's ex-husband.
Ojong wrote that the woman is an Akwa Ibomite. He wrote:
"The lawyer who helped me handle my divorce case has married my ex-husband two weeks after the court process.
"Uyo lady cries out."
Another woman had sought a divorce from her husband and wants his properties.
Nigerians react to the incident
Genevieve Ojong Ijoko said:
"They have said it before go to court premises on daily basis you can find your husband or wife there.alot are fighting to enter a lot are also fighting to come out na who go save us now?"
Elizabeth Akakar said:
"A woman is another woman's enemy … women be Wise."
Angien Endurance said:
"She no fit appreciate wetin God give her, another person don appreciate am."
Elizabeth Jimmy said:
"I thought you divorced him, so why crying ."
Moses Edim said:
"A cow doesn't know the usefulness of its tail until it is cut off."
Donald Omang said:
"Accept and move on. Heal and God will bless you with one you deserve. Copied."
Kufre Edet said:
"Trouble don finally wear Timberland ."
Michael Loveth said:
"You snooze you loss you don't value wat u have until you loss it."
Religious obsession crashes marriage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sought to divorce his wife over her religious obsession.
According to Vanguard, Mr Aku Bakari, who works as a public servant, brought his wife, Mary, before a Customary Court in Nyanya. He accused her of abandoning her duties as a wife and mother and being influenced by a different church.
The man said he tried to persuade his wife to stop attending that church, but she refused. He said he noticed a change in her behaviour and appearance since 2010 when she stopped wearing earrings and necklaces and claimed they were evil.
