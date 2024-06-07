A divorcee is in shambles after finding out her recently divorced husband married her female lawyer

The lawyer had handled the lady's divorce only to tie the knot with the woman's ex-husband weeks later

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the incident with many defending the female lawyer's action

A Nigerian woman has cried out after she learnt her ex-husband married her lawyer.

The post-divorce story was shared on Facebook by Ojong Agbor.

According to Ojong, the lawyer had handled the lady's divorce case. Two weeks after handling their divorce process, she tied the knot with the woman's ex-husband.

Ojong wrote that the woman is an Akwa Ibomite. He wrote:

"The lawyer who helped me handle my divorce case has married my ex-husband two weeks after the court process.

"Uyo lady cries out."

Nigerians react to the incident

Genevieve Ojong Ijoko said:

"They have said it before go to court premises on daily basis you can find your husband or wife there.alot are fighting to enter a lot are also fighting to come out na who go save us now?"

Elizabeth Akakar said:

"A woman is another woman's enemy … women be Wise."

Angien Endurance said:

"She no fit appreciate wetin God give her, another person don appreciate am."

Elizabeth Jimmy said:

"I thought you divorced him, so why crying ."

Moses Edim said:

"A cow doesn't know the usefulness of its tail until it is cut off."

Donald Omang said:

"Accept and move on. Heal and God will bless you with one you deserve. Copied."

Kufre Edet said:

"Trouble don finally wear Timberland ."

Michael Loveth said:

"You snooze you loss you don't value wat u have until you loss it."

