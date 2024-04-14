A Christian sister climbed the pulpit in Pastor Paul Enenche’s church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, to give her testimony

The young lady mentioned that she broke the jinx in her family to become the first graduate and that she bagged a law degree from the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN)

Unfortunately for her, the man of God spotted the loopholes in her testimony and further went on to ask questions that betrayed her

A snippet from Pastor Paul Enenche’s Sunday service held on April 14 went viral on social media.

In the trending clip, a woman stood on the pulpit to narrate how she became the first graduate in her family due to some spiritual forces stopping her and her siblings from attending universities.

Video trends as Pastor Enenche floors lady's testimony.

Source: Instagram

The lady was grateful to God for making her to successfully bag a law degree from the National Open University Of Nigeria.

She further revealed that she had an extra year, which she overcame, and bragged about being a lawyer in her family.

However, something was totally off about the women’s grammar and diction, that made Pastor Enenche uncomfortable from where he sat. He had to ask the woman what degree she had in law.

The excited woman hesitated, so the clergy had to ask again with an example this time:

“What kind of degree did you get? Medicine is MBBS.”

The woman held out the mic to boldly say she had a BSc in law.

"BSc sir, BSc in law sir," she said.

Pastor Paul was enraged and sent her out of the pulpit. He went on to warn his congregation not to come to the altar and lie in the name of testifying.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the testimony video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

physiographer_:

"I go just turn Lot's wife asap. I won't leave that stage."

lamborghini_larry:

She for kukuma go Odumeje church go give this kind testimonyOdumeje will be very proud of her."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"The pastor gave her BSc Embarrassment."

thedrdonald:

"That was so rude. Do it again, pastor."

msdimmy:

"I believe she actually graduated from NOUN but probably sorted her way through school so all she knows is that she’s a law graduate but she neither knows what law is about nor the exact qualification she acquired. Which tbh, is the situation of most adult graduates, they just pay their way through to get the certificate."

shabaz101:

"Daddy Freeze Setting Ring light and looking for this woman to interview her."

_being_mercy:

"The walk from the alter to her seat is gonna be the longest walk of her life."

accessoriesbyjems:

"Lying against the Holy Spirit on the alter. Haven’t Ananias & Saphira taught you anything?"

