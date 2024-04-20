A Nigerian lady was very disappointed after seeing where the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed her to

The displeased corper showcased the location and sent internet users into a frenzy as her clip blew up

People marvelled that such a place still exists in present-day Nigeria, while others gave her funny survival tips

A disappointed corper has lamented bitterly over the location NYSC posted her to for her one-year mandatory national service.

@diwas_beauty_hair expressed worry, saying she doesn't know how she would survive there.

"I honestly do not know how I'm going to survive here," @diwas_beauty_hair wrote on TikTok.

The corper appeared to be in a bus when she recorded her NYSC LGA of deployment, owing to the fast-paced nature of her video.

Her clip amused many people. Legit.ng learnt she was deployed to Wannune, Tarka local government in Benue state.

People react to the corper's location

Christian Charles said:

"Try and buy bicycle for easy transportation in that village ok. May the gods watch over you."

EMA_NUEL said:

"Una dey shout so this is Benue see if you reach some place for lagos here better pass am even every state get village."

user3841548430248 said:

"Wait oo am not seeing any light poles on the road are u sure they have light there."

Patsglam and hair said:

"Na Benue be dz ,,, I Dey sure ?,, Benue wen Mk me reach house I knelt down begged my dad for 3. Hours to try relocation for me even after resuming work at Benue."

egboalex46 said:

"My first time in Makurdi 2013, I saw humans coming out that hut, I shock, I asked d bike man, is it for fowls or humans, d man said "thank God for Igbo ppl that came & show us dem dey build house".

Ebby said:

"So this kind place still dey Nigeria Igbo land is London oo I thank God."

Faith said:

"Na my village road be this Benue to the world."

Blaj.Consult said:

"No be benue be this Wannune, Tarka local government."

