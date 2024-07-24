A serving corps member has expressed disappointment over the amount he received as his monthly National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance

The young man had expected that he and his colleagues who are passing out would be captured in the new minimum wage recently passed by the Nigerian Senate

Mixed reactions have trailed the money he was paid as some people laughed at him, while others remained hopeful

A male corper has cried out on social media after receiving his NYSC allawee.

Taking to an NYSC online community on Facebook, the corps member, Izzy Sniper, expressed disappointment at the federal government.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Nigerian Senate passed the N70k minimum wage bill in record time and the corper thought he would be paid the new figure.

According to Izzy Sniper, he was paid N33k and expected to receive N77k as a corper who would be passing out of the NYSC scheme. He wrote:

"I just received 33k this morning 😔😔.

"Thought we were supposed to receive 77k we the passing out corpers...Why FG do us like this na😥."

Reactions trail the corper's outcry

Chizoba Ozioma said:

"Are you sure of what you are saying? Show proof."

Omodolapomayomi Ayomide Okunola said:

"Did you actually receive the money? Or this is just a joke?"

Emmanuel Kayode said:

"Good things comes to those who wait Na.

"U for tarry Ur service small nau."

Joyce Benjamin said:

"Federal government go whine you whine you but no panic 🤣🤣 you see that tevunty tevun Kay go land one day."

Usman Aßdoul said:

"It's your luck... Thank God for the One you have."

Samfilo said:

"B2 payment was processed be4 senate bill yesterday.

"Did you expect changes overnight, from now till when FG salary if the will update all payroll accounts across."

Corper who received N330k as allawee laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had cried out after receiving N330k as her allawee.

The serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) claimed that she was overpaid her monthly allowance.

According to her, she received a whopping sum of N330,000 instead of the usual N33,000. She cried that she had no idea what to do with the money and solicited advice on whether to return or keep it.

Source: Legit.ng