A communication company has redeemed the phone pledge it made to NOUN law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna

The CEO of the company presented a premium satellite phone worth N1.8 million to the policewoman

A video from the premium phone presentation held in Port Harcourt has excited social media users

Anyim Veronica Nnenna has been handed the N1.8 million premium satellite phone a communication company pledged to her.

The company's CEO made the phone presentation at Portland Resorts Hotel, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, April 20.

The CEO of the company handed the satellite phone to Anyim Veronica himself. Photo Credit: Azubuike Ihemeje, Anyim Vera

Source: Facebook

Veronica had flown to the Port Harcourt resort to enjoy the all-expenses-paid vacation promised by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

The hotelier, who was present during the phone presentation, praised Veronica and compared her to singer Portable and Prophet Odumeje.

As an excited Veronica received the device, she appreciated the phone company's CEO. Azubuike shared a video from the phone presentation on Facebook.

Nigerians celebrate with Anyim Veronica Nnenna

Amara Precious said:

"Congratulations to madam vera from disgrace to divine grace."

Precious Nkeiruka said:

"Abeg I am going to Dunamis church Papa ur disgrace can turn to grace, you are anointed."

Chino Ugorji said:

"Dear Vera,congratulations on your new fame and yours has further confirmed the saying that when it is your turn,no power or forces can stop what God has destined to be. Please do us a Favour, kindly go back to Dunamis and testify again. But this time be more bold than ever."

Dinero Skincare Lux said:

"See God oo!

"Aahhh any Hand holding my emabrasament oya ooo release by fire ."

Eddie Brainz said:

"Congratulations Greater height and kudos to You all for your Benevolence."

Ekpete Nyemaka John said:

"When God says yes, nobody can say no.

"Congratulations Miss. Vera."

Ekpereamaka Patience Nwachukwu said:

"Shooo, what will she do with the phone of such amount,let her sell it ooo, congratulations to her."

Anyim Veronica offered plot of land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a real estate had offered Anyim Veronica a plot of land.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje who had offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation at his resort.

Veronica shot into the limelight following a Sunday incident at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, where the senior pastor, Paul Enenche, accused her of giving a fake testimony.

Source: Legit.ng