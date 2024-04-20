Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of Anyim Veronica Nnenna addressing netizens in English

This comes hours after a video of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate speaking was criticised by a section of netizens over her composure and grammar

Veronica's new video was to inform netizens about her all-expenses-paid weekend vacation in a resort in Port Harcourt

Anyim Veronica Nnenna impressed many people with her grammar and composure during her second address to netizens.

In a new video she uploaded on Facebook earlier on Saturday, Veronica informed netizens she was headed to Port Harcourt for her all-expenses-paid vacation courtesy of hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

People thought Anyim Veronica spoke better this time around. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera

"Good morning Nigeria. Good morning people of Port Harcourt. My name is Vera Anyim and I am at the airport and I am heading to Port Harcourt, Portland Resorts. I want you to come and welcome me. See you guys there. Bye. I love you," Veronica said in the short clip.

Recall that her first video did not sit well with internet users as people thought her grammar was poor.

Veronica became a viral sensation online after Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her in his church over a claim of fake testimony.

People hail Anyim Veronica

Divine Ada Otu said:

"Congratulations madam Vera, enjoy your staycation and safe journey in Jesus name."

Alaoma Nkechinyere said:

"She has improved after her last video."

Perky Berry said:

"Udoh Peter Queen uyaiii I think is self esteem with time she would be more confident.

"Naturally there are people that are shy or can't face the camera or crowd.

"I know of someone that starts shaking like stroke when wanting to say his testimony but today is not same again."

Udoh Peter Queen said:

"This woman always shaking, please the therapist should focus on helping her build her self confidence strong biko ❤️❤️❤️

"Village people leave mrs vera alone biko.

"God has announced her, make una leave her‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Jennifer Chioma Owolabi said:

"Happy for her. This is good therapy after the heavy embarrassment."

Moses Aze Dick said:

"I am happy for her.

"She has been through a lot.

"Imagine being embarrassed in the house of God where love should abide; a final place of hope.

"Thank you so much for adding value to her - thanks for supporting her heal.

"Thank you ."

Anyim Veronica featured in Rivers varsity exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica was featured in a recent Rivers State University (RSU) examination.

Sharing a copy of the examination question paper on Facebook, hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje marvelled that some parts of the questions lifted his reaction on the matter verbatim.

The question repainted the controversial incident involving the NOUN law graduate and Pastor Paul Enenche and directed the students to explain hate speech in relation to the church scenario.

